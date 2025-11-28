শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:০১ অপরাহ্ন
‘Bhai hai woh mera’: Nitish Rana provides major update on Shubman Gill’s health – WATCH | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Nitish Rana, who is currently playing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, provided an update on Shubman Gill’s condition when asked by a fan. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill has been sidelined from both Test and ODI series against South Africa due to a neck injury sustained during the first Test match in Kolkata. His absence significantly impacted India’s performance, resulting in a 2-0 Test series loss to South Africa.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The injury occurred when Gill attempted a sweep shot against Simon Harmer during India’s first innings at Eden Gardens. Despite hitting a boundary, he suffered neck spasm and immediately required medical attention, leading to his hospitalisation.

Look who is back! Virat Kohli arrives for the ODI series vs South Africa

Gill had travelled to Guwahati but was released just before the Test match began. He continues to be absent from the upcoming three-match ODI series as he hasn’t fully recovered.Indian cricketer Nitish Rana, who is currently playing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, provided an update on Gill’s condition when asked by a fan. The fan inquired: “Sir Shubman Gill apke jo dost hai wo abhi kaise hai?” To which Rana responded, “Bhai hai yaar mera chota wo.” When further asked about Gill’s condition, Rana confirmed, “Better hai. Pehle se better hai.”There are reports that Gill might return for the T20I series against South Africa.Watch the video hereGill shared his thoughts on social media platform ‘X’, writing: “Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward – rising stronger.”The cricket action will now shift to white-ball format, with the first ODI scheduled to take place in Ranchi on November 30, following the conclusion of the Test series.





