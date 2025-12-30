Bharti Singh Slams AI Pics Of Newborn Son Kaju: ‘Face Humne Reveal Nahi Kiya’ | Television News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 23:00 IST

Bharti Singh reveals fans are creating AI-generated images of her newborn son Kaju, clarifying that she and Haarsh have not revealed his face yet.

Bharti and Harssh welcomed Kaju on December 19. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Comedian and television star Bharti Singh has addressed a concerning new trend involving her newborn son, whom she fondly calls Kaju. Bharti, who welcomed her second baby boy with husband Harsh Limbachiya on December 19, revealed that people have been creating and circulating AI-generated images of the infant’s face, despite the couple not having revealed him yet.

Bharti has been regularly sharing updates about her delivery and post-pregnancy journey through her vlogs. In one such recent video, she opened up about how strangers have been sending her emails and Instagram messages claiming to show Kaju’s face—images that she clarified are completely fake.

The issue was first raised in the vlog by Bharti’s niece, Diksha, who explained how the AI-generated images are being circulated. She said, “Log ek photo bana rahe he jisme Golle (Bharti and Harsh’s first son) ne ek bachcha pakda hua he aur Harsh bhaiya aur Kaju he. Toh humne face cover kiya hua he, obviously ek time ke baad batayenge but log usko AI se kuch banake bhej rahe hain. Log humein mail kar rahe hein Insta pe ki ye Kaju hein. Toh ye sab kuch nahi hain, bilkul fake hein, AI hain.”

Diksha clarified that while the family shares pictures with Kaju’s face covered, some people are removing those elements digitally and generating entirely new faces using artificial intelligence, misleading others into believing the images are real.

What Bharti said

Bharti then directly addressed the situation, making it clear that none of the circulating images are authentic. She said, “Main bhi clear kar deti hoon. Hum kuch face laga dete hain cartoon ka, ya emoji kuch laga dete hain. Aur log usko hata ke AI se Kaju ki shakal alag alag banaye jaa rahe hain. Toh main bata du guys ki Kaju ka face humne reveal nahi kiya. Ye AI se pata nahi kya kya kar rahe he chalo unki khushi jo karna he karte jao… lekin jab hum Kaju ka face reveal karenge tabhi asli Kaju dikhega. Jitne bhi log AI se Kaju bana rahe hein woh nakli Kaju bana rahe hein. Asli Kaju hamare paas hain!”

Bharti Singh and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiya announced the birth of their second child on Instagram and have been documenting the journey on their YouTube channel. Bharti also shared an emotional moment from the morning of her delivery, revealing that her water broke at home.

The couple, who got married in 2017, announced Bharti’s second pregnancy in October 2025. They are also parents to their first son, Golla, whose real name is Laksh, born in 2022.

First Published: December 30, 2025, 23:00 IST

News movies television Bharti Singh Slams AI Pics Of Newborn Son Kaju: ‘Face Humne Reveal Nahi Kiya’