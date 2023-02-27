সোমবার , ২৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৪ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Gauri Khan Are Happy After Winning Big At News18 Showsha Reel Awards

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৭, ২০২৩ ৪:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
bhumi pednekar huma qureshi gauri khan


Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 22:00 IST

Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Gauri Khan express gratitude after winning News18 Showsha Reel Award.

Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Gauri Khan express gratitude after winning News18 Showsha Reel Award.

Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Gauri Khan among others are happy after winning big at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards.

he News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a star-studded event. From Sidharth Malhotra to Kiara Advani, Karan Johar to Anil Kapoor, everyone graced the red carpet with poise and style as they arrived to receive their respective awards. Following that track, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Shefali Shah, and Gauri Khan took to their social media handles to express their happiness over receiving their prestigious awards.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture of herself holding the News18 Showsha Reel Awards trophy and smiling at the camera. “Got awarded for not one but two pieces of my work that the jury felt worthy of appreciation. It came as such a surprise. ‘Breakthrough Performance Of The Year’ for #BadhaaiDo and #GovindaNaamMera. Received the award from Ramesh Sippy sir and he patted my back, saying well done. He was also on the jury and I just stood there so overwhelmed. Thank you #News18ShowshaReelAwards and the jury. This one is for both my directors #HarshvardhanKulkarni @shashankkhaitan,” her caption read.

Huma Qureshi also dropped an elegant picture of herself in a shimmering purple dress along with the caption, “Last Night all glammed up at the #news18reelawards Thank you for all the love for #Maharani Season2 #BestActress @sirsubhashkapoor your faith in me has made all this possible. Thankkkk you … Chalo on to Season 3 @kangratalkies @sonylivindia @namitaalexander @krisann.figueiredo.mua @Rakshandairanimakeupandhair glam squad.” She also shared a picture in her Instagram stories where she expressed her gratitude while receiving an award from Sriram Raghavan.

img 20230226 202821
Huma Qureshi’s Instagram Story
img 20230226 202821 1

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan reposted Shefali Shah’s story of celebrating Darlings bagging the jury’s choice of Best Film Award. She wrote, “Thank you for all the love! Conquering hearts like always!!”

img 20230226 202917
Gauri Khan’s Instagram Story.

Besides Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, and Shefali Shah, other celebs who won the prestigious News18 Showsha Reel Award include Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

bhumi pednekar huma qureshi gauri khan
Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Gauri Khan Are Happy After Winning Big At News18 Showsha Reel Awards
