Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Gauri Khan Are Happy After Winning Big At News18 Showsha Reel Awards

he News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a star-studded event. From Sidharth Malhotra to Kiara Advani, Karan Johar to Anil Kapoor, everyone graced the red carpet with poise and style as they arrived to receive their respective awards. Following that track, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Shefali Shah, and Gauri Khan took to their social media handles to express their happiness over receiving their prestigious awards.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture of herself holding the News18 Showsha Reel Awards trophy and smiling at the camera. “Got awarded for not one but two pieces of my work that the jury felt worthy of appreciation. It came as such a surprise. ‘Breakthrough Performance Of The Year’ for #BadhaaiDo and #GovindaNaamMera. Received the award from Ramesh Sippy sir and he patted my back, saying well done. He was also on the jury and I just stood there so overwhelmed. Thank you #News18ShowshaReelAwards and the jury. This one is for both my directors #HarshvardhanKulkarni @shashankkhaitan,” her caption read.

Huma Qureshi also dropped an elegant picture of herself in a shimmering purple dress along with the caption, “Last Night all glammed up at the #news18reelawards Thank you for all the love for #Maharani Season2 #BestActress @sirsubhashkapoor your faith in me has made all this possible. Thankkkk you … Chalo on to Season 3 @kangratalkies @sonylivindia @namitaalexander @krisann.figueiredo.mua @Rakshandairanimakeupandhair glam squad.” She also shared a picture in her Instagram stories where she expressed her gratitude while receiving an award from Sriram Raghavan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan reposted Shefali Shah’s story of celebrating Darlings bagging the jury’s choice of Best Film Award. She wrote, “Thank you for all the love! Conquering hearts like always!!”

Besides Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, and Shefali Shah, other celebs who won the prestigious News18 Showsha Reel Award include Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

