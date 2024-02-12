সোমবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৯শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bhumi Pednekar Thanks SRK, Gauri Khan For Making Her A Part Of Bhakshak: ‘A Film Free Of Corruption…’

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৪ ৬:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
bhumi srk gauri 3 1 2024 02 018f4f81d5ad02adf659b0f22a88f7f8


Bhumi thanked SRK and Gauri Khan.

Bhumi penned a heartfelt note to thank the team of Bhakshak, with a special shoutout to Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Bhakshak. The film was released on Netflix on February 9 and received a positive response from the audience. Amid the praise Bhumi is receiving for her role as a journalist, the actress took to social media to pen a heartfelt note to thank the film’s team, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi wrote, “Jab #bhakshak shuru ki thi tab @justpulkit ne kahan tha, dekhna Bhumi ye kahaani logon ko kabhi chodh nahi payegi. Shooting this film was full of many many moments that still overwhelm me.”

“Our ‘story’ was reality for these children. They were so young that they probably didn’t even know what was happening with them. This thought kept us going. We have to make a film free of all corruption and with all the right intentions. This one is beyond a hit or flop. It’s about how deep it affects you when you watch it.

Today we stand victorious. We felt the impact. Let’s not stop. If our film made you feel and the next time you see injustice big or small do your bit ???? We all have a Vaishali Singh in us,” she added.

Bhumi concluded, “Thank you my incredible team #Bhakshak And a special thank you @iamsrk @gaurikhan for making this happen. I will always be full of gratitude for you for making me a part of Bhakshak.”

The film has received decent reviews. News18’s review of the film read, “Bhumi Pednekar is fantastic as a journalist in a decrepit Bihar town. As Vaishali Singh, married for six years, she is under pressure from her sister and brother-in-law to have a child. Her husband is easygoing and lets his wife work, a journalistic passion that translates into breaking stories about society’s underbelly.”

