Big sports events on August 24 | More sports News

NEW DELHI: Here are the big sports events lined up for Saturday (August 24) that comprise the Pakistan vs Bangladesh , England vs Sri Lanka Test matches and English Premier League matches.

Cricket

10:30 AM: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4

3:30 PM: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4

Football

5 PM: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United ( EPL )

7:30 PM: Manchester City vs Ipswich Town (EPL)

7:30 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton (EPL)

10 PM: Aston Villa vs Arsenal (EPL)

10:30 PM: Barcelona vs Athletic Club (LaLiga)









