Big sports events on August 24 | More sports News

NEW DELHI: Here are the big sports events lined up for Saturday (August 24) that comprise the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, England vs Sri Lanka Test matches and English Premier League matches.
Cricket
10:30 AM: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4
3:30 PM: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4
Football
5 PM: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United (EPL)
7:30 PM: Manchester City vs Ipswich Town (EPL)
7:30 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton (EPL)
10 PM: Aston Villa vs Arsenal (EPL)
10:30 PM:Barcelona vs Athletic Club (LaLiga)
