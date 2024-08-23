শুক্রবার , ২৩ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৯ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Big sports events on August 24 | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৩, ২০২৪ ১০:৪৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Big sports events on August 24 | More sports News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;



NEW DELHI: Here are the big sports events lined up for Saturday (August 24) that comprise the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, England vs Sri Lanka Test matches and English Premier League matches.
Cricket
10:30 AM: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4
3:30 PM: England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4
Football
5 PM: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United (EPL)
7:30 PM: Manchester City vs Ipswich Town (EPL)
7:30 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton (EPL)
10 PM: Aston Villa vs Arsenal (EPL)
10:30 PM:Barcelona vs Athletic Club (LaLiga)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Sexy Video! Dua Lipa Slips into Very Racy Bikini for 29th Birthday Bash, Hot Pics Go Viral; Watch
Sexy Video! Dua Lipa Slips into Very Racy Bikini for 29th Birthday Bash, Hot Pics Go Viral; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সুবর্ণচরে উপজেলা বিএনপির ত্রাণ বিতরণ  
সুবর্ণচরে উপজেলা বিএনপির ত্রাণ বিতরণ  
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Big sports events on August 24 | More sports News
Big sports events on August 24 | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
বাসা থেকে ৩ কোটি টাকা উদ্ধারের ঘটনায় সাবেক সচিব শাহ কামাল কারাগারে
বাসা থেকে ৩ কোটি টাকা উদ্ধারের ঘটনায় সাবেক সচিব শাহ কামাল কারাগারে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
চট্টগ্রাম মহানগর যুবলীগের সভাপতি সুমন, সম্পাদক দিদারুল

চট্টগ্রাম মহানগর যুবলীগের সভাপতি সুমন, সম্পাদক দিদারুল

 1st T20I: Taskin Ahmed’s four-fer helps Bangladesh beat Ireland in rain-curtailed match | Cricket News

1st T20I: Taskin Ahmed’s four-fer helps Bangladesh beat Ireland in rain-curtailed match | Cricket News

 চীনের সঙ্গে সামরিক যোগাযোগ পুনঃপ্রতিষ্ঠা করতে মরিয়া বাইডেন

চীনের সঙ্গে সামরিক যোগাযোগ পুনঃপ্রতিষ্ঠা করতে মরিয়া বাইডেন

 Cashew Face Pack Can Help You Get Glowing, Youthful Skin. Know More Here

Cashew Face Pack Can Help You Get Glowing, Youthful Skin. Know More Here

 Lost Fame Yogesh Bhardwaj Calls His Upcoming Film Chhipkali ‘India’s First Philosophical Thriller’

Lost Fame Yogesh Bhardwaj Calls His Upcoming Film Chhipkali ‘India’s First Philosophical Thriller’

 সাতক্ষীরার ফকির কন্যা আসমা হয়েছেন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট

সাতক্ষীরার ফকির কন্যা আসমা হয়েছেন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট

 বাতিঘর আদর্শ পাঠাগারে হামদ-নাত প্রতিযোগিতা ও ইফতার মাহফিল

বাতিঘর আদর্শ পাঠাগারে হামদ-নাত প্রতিযোগিতা ও ইফতার মাহফিল

 SAFF Championship: India finish second in Group A after 1-1 draw against Kuwait | Football News

SAFF Championship: India finish second in Group A after 1-1 draw against Kuwait | Football News

 নেপালে ভূমিকম্পে ১২৮ নিহত

নেপালে ভূমিকম্পে ১২৮ নিহত

 Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya Hindi Trailer Garners 1.2 Million Views Within 24 Hours

Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya Hindi Trailer Garners 1.2 Million Views Within 24 Hours