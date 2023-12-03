রবিবার , ৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bigg Boss 17: ‘Tehelka’ Sunny Arya Breaks Down As He Is EVICTED After Ugly Fight With Abhishek Kumar

ডিসেম্বর ৩, ২০২৩ ৬:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
bigg boss 17 1 2023 12 151f756fddccdbeae24b39e83a9c3951


Sunny and Abhishek get into an ugly fight.

YouTuber Sunny Arya evicted from Bigg Boss 17 after physical altercation with fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar.

In a shocking turn of events, Tehelka Bhai aka YouTuber Sunny Arya was evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house after he got into a physical altercation with fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar. The fight occurred after Arun called out Isha Malviya for sleeping during the day and breaking the show’s rule. Abhishek did not like this and told him to watch his tone.

During the fight, Isha did not like how Arun “ordered” him and challenged him to try and wake her up. This made Arun angry who spoke then spoke to Isha in a loud tone. The two then got into an ugly spat. Abhishek chimed in to defend Isha and told Arun, “Dhang se baat kar (Talk properly).” This resulted in a fight breaking out between Arun and Abhishek, with the former saying, “Tum mereko mat sikhao (You don’t teach me).”

Sunny Arya entered the conversation to defend Arun and this led to a spat between him and Abhishek. Sunny was also seen holding Abhishek’s collar and telling him, “Agli baar mat aaiyo Arun ke matter mein, dhyaan rakhna (do not come in between their matter next time).” Abhishek then pointed out to Sunny and Arun that their families are watching the show. This agitated the two men greatly. Sunny later said, “Rapta maroonga show ke andar tere (I will hit you here in the show).”

When Abhishek climbed a parapet out of anger to make his point, Arun and Sunny also got up to shout at him. In the heated moment, Sunny tried to push Abhishek off the parapet a few times. This made the house members angry and they asked Bigg Boss to take action since Sunny had tried to push people before as well, they claimed.

Karan clarified that Sunny tried to provoke Abhishek first, held his collar and tried to slap him. Karan recalled that Sunny broke 10 rules in the show by being aggressive multiple times. He called him a “repeat offender” and said that he has proved that he cannot control his anger.

Karan then announced that Sunny has been evicted from the show for breaking this important rule multiple times. As Sunny broke into tears, Abhishek requested the makers to reverse their decision and let the YouTuber stay in the show. Abhishek even apologised to Karan and him and Arun also broke into tears as they tried to convince the makers to let Sunny stay in the show.

