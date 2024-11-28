Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi Comes Out In Support Of Karanveer Mehra, Slams Eisha Singh For Lying

Last Updated: November 28, 2024, 09:53 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi shared her views and called Eisha Singh liar

Kamya Punjabi slams Eisha Singh

Bigg Boss 18 is one of the most popular reality shows. The contestants’ continuous fights and drama keep the audience entertained. Recently, Eisha Singh was trolled for twisting an incident involving Karanveer Mehra. Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi shared her views and came out in support of Karanveer Mehra.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kamya Punjabi wrote, “Kaha se aaye hai yeh log yeh kaunsa rule hai prompt nahi kar sakte? No doubt Eisha was so happy jaise hi sanchalak ka naam announce hua.. but i really thought Avinash fair rahega.” She also called Eisha liar. “Arre Arre Eisha itna jhooth…woh bhi National Television pe.” Bollywood Life reported that during the Time God task, Eisha Singh conversed with Karanveer Mehra. She asked him to come and sit next to her, to which he refused saying that she would start calling him ‘cheap’. Later, Eisha twisted the scene and told Avinash, Rajat Dala,l and others that Karanveer Mehra said he would get cheap if he sat next to her.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Kaha se aaye hai yeh log 🤣 yeh kaunsa rule hai prompt nahi kar sakte? No doubt Eisha was so happy jaise hi sanchalak ka naam announce hua.. but i really thought Avinash fair rahega #BiggBoss18 @ColorsTV— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 27, 2024

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 task, former Time Gods Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee were granted the power to determine the fate of the new contenders. They had to destroy the images of contestants they deemed unfit for the title. Vivian eliminated Karan Veer Mehra and Shrutika Arjun, while Digvijay removed Kashish Kapoor. Avinash Mishra, serving as the sanchalak, ensured the task was conducted fairly.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Rudraksh shared his perspective on Eisha Singh’s gameplay in Bigg Boss 18. He said, “Eisha maintains her bonds very well despite any circumstances and conflicts. When the time comes, she expresses her opinions and takes a stand for herself. Whenever Eisha expresses her opinions, her group knows that she is very capable of doing that. I don’t think they come in between her opinions.”

In addition to the Time God task, Bigg Boss 18 contestants faced a high-stakes nomination task that put their relationships to the test. Following the intense activity, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Kashish Kapoor found themselves nominated for elimination this week.