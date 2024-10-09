বুধবার , ৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২৪শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian DSena’s Ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee To Make Wild Card Entry? Here’s What We Know

অক্টোবর ৯, ২০২৪ ৪:১৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian DSena’s Ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee To Make Wild Card Entry? Here’s What We Know


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Bigg Boss 18's Vivian DSena and Vahbiz Dorabjee parted ways in 2016.

Bigg Boss 18’s Vivian DSena and Vahbiz Dorabjee parted ways in 2016.

Bigg Boss 18: Reports suggest Vahbiz Dorabjee, Vivian Dsena’s ex-wife, and actor Karam Rajpal might enter Bigg Boss 18 as wild card contestants, adding new drama to the house.

Bigg Boss 18 is off to an explosive start, with contestants already embroiled in intense arguments and drama. From Shehzada Dhami’s altercation with Chum Darang to Karan Veer Mehra’s heated exchange with Arfeen Khan-Avinash Mishra, the house has quickly become a battleground. Amid all this, reports of potential wild card entries have already started creating buzz, with sources indicating that Vahbiz Dorabjee and Karam Rajpal could soon be entering the controversial reality show.

According to reports circulating online, Bigg Boss fans can expect Vahbiz Dorabjee, the ex-wife of popular television actor Vivian Dsena, to enter the house as a wild card contestant. The two were married after working together on Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani in 2013 but separated in 2016, with their divorce finalised in 2021. Vivian has since remarried, tying the knot with Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly. If Vahbiz does enter the house, viewers are eager to see if any sparks fly between her and her ex-husband, who is currently a contestant on the show. Will they engage in heated exchanges, or will they manage to keep things civil? The anticipation is building, and it’s sure to be a major talking point.

Alongside Vahbiz, actor Karam Rajpal is also rumoured to be joining the Bigg Boss 18 house. Known for his role as Shivam Shrivastav in Mere Angne Mein, Karam has been a familiar face on Indian television, with appearances in shows like Naamkarann and Qayamat Ki Raat. His entry could add more excitement and shake up the current dynamics in the house.

As for the ongoing drama, things have already started heating up inside the Bigg Boss house. Contestants like Sara Arfeen Khan and Chaahat Panday have had their fair share of arguments, while Shehzada Dhami and Chum Darang’s fight over ethnicity escalated after accusations of verbal abuse. Vivian Dsena has also made headlines with his intense conversation about stardom with fellow contestants Shehzada Dhami and Avinash Mishra.

With the potential wild card entries of Vahbiz and Karam, fans are eager to see how their presence will affect the existing contestants and what new drama might unfold.

