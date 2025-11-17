Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul, Awez Recreate Their Viral Hook Lines, Nagma Says ‘Secret Room Nahi Mila…’ | Television News

Last Updated: November 17, 2025, 15:59 IST

Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar teamed up for a fun reel, while Nagma Mirajkar playfully took a dig at Bigg Boss 19 makers over not sending them to the ‘secret room’.

Abhishek Bajaj and Mridul Tiwari, who were recently evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 19, enjoyed a get-together with former contestants Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. The four of them, who shared great camaraderie on the show, were seen enjoying a great time together after coming out of the BB house. During the reunion, they also shot a fun reel together, in which Abhishek, Mridul, and Awez recreated their lines from Bigg Boss that went viral on social media. As Awez shared their reel and joked about being in the ‘evicted room’, Nagma also took a playful dig at Bigg Boss makers over not sending them to the ‘secret room’.

Bigg Boss 19’s Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, Awez And Nagma Make Fun Reel

The reel shared by Awez on Instagram shows Nagma jokingly welcoming viewers to the “evicted room.” The clip then shows Abhishek, Nagma, Awez, and Mridul seated together on a couch, sharing a lighthearted moment. Awez recreates his viral hook line that recently became a huge social media trend, delivering it in his signature style: “Chai bana aur sabko pila (go and make tea for everyone).” Meanwhile, Abhishek and Mridul also recreate their own viral hook lines in the fun reel.

Nagma Mirajkar’s Playful Jibe At Bigg Boss 19 Makers

After Awez posted this reel on Instagram, Nagma Mirajkar quickly commented, taking a jibe at Bigg Boss 19 makers. She wrote, “Secret room nahi mila toh humne bana dia khudka evicted room (We didn’t get the secret room, so we created our own evicted room).” For the unversed, Abhishek, Awez, and Nagma also recently went live on Instagram, during which they called out the makers for sending Farrhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama to the secret room after their eviction. However, they pointed out how they weren’t given this chance and were directly evicted.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Abhishek took to his Instagram account to share several photos with his friends Mridul, Awez, and Nagma. In his caption, he wrote, “Badiya Bande Hood Pe Baki Sab Thood Pe.” Fans were thrilled to see them together. While one fan commented, “Abhishek friendship Dil SE nibhata hai he is honest person,” another one wrote, “POWER METERS OF POWER GANG!” A third comment read, “Favourite group.” Meanwhile, Awez also shared this post on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Positive gang,” along with a red heart emoji.

