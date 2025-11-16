Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari Reunite With Awez Darbar, Nagma After Eviction, Pics Go Viral | Television News

Last Updated: November 16, 2025, 20:50 IST

Bigg Boss 19 fans were delighted as Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar enjoyed a get-together recently. Check out their pictures!

Bigg Boss 19’s Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari Reunite With Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar reunite

While Mridul Tiwari and Abhishek Bajaj’s Bigg Boss 19 journies may have ended, the friendships and bonds they built inside the house are still going strong. The two contestants, who recently got evicted from the show, were seen enjoying a get-together with Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. The contestants, who shared a great bond inside BB house, came together once again, and fans are thrilled to see this ‘mini Bigg Boss reunion’!

Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari Reunite With Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar

Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, Awez, Nagma, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Ashnoor Kaur were part of the same group inside Bigg Boss 19. While Gaurav, Ashnoor, and Pranit are still inside the BB house, Abhishek, Mridul, Awez, and Nagma enjoyed a get-together outside. They were seen hanging out together, and pictures from their meetup are going viral on social media. On Sunday, Abhishek took to his Instagram account to share several photos with his friends Mridul, Awez, and Nagma. In his caption, he wrote, “Badiya Bande Hood Pe Baki Sab Thood Pe.” Check out the post below!

Fans were thrilled to see them together. While one fan commented, “Abhishek friendship Dil SE nibhata hai he is honest person,” another one wrote, “POWER METERS OF POWER GANG!” A third comment read, “Favourite group.” Meanwhile, Awez also shared this post on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Positive gang,” along with a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Mridul Tiwari was evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house a few days ago, in a shocking mid-week eviction twist. Meanwhile, Abhishek was evicted last weekend along with Neelam Giri, after Pranit chose to save Ashnoor Kaur.

After Mridul’s shocking eviction, Awez took to his Instagram and shared a story that read, “Mridul ko votes kum aaye hai hmm… Yeh baat kuch hazam nahi hui (Mridul got fewer votes… this doesn’t sit right with me).” He further continued and added, “Koi na, mera pyara aur simple bhai, asli life toh ab shuru hogi (It’s okay, my dear and simple brother, real life begins now).”

First Published: November 16, 2025, 20:50 IST