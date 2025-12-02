Bigg Boss 19: Ankita Lokhande Roots For ‘Dear Friend’ Amaal Mallik Ahead Of Finale | Television News

Last Updated: December 02, 2025, 12:53 IST

Bigg Boss alum Ankita Lokhande, who emerged as the 3rd runner-up of season 17, extended her support to Amaal Mallik.

Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its grand finale on December 7.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 has officially begun. After the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, the Salman Khan–hosted show now has six finalists competing for the trophy: Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna is already a finalist as he won the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task.

As the entertaining season gradually turns into an intense battleground, everything is now in the hands of the fans, who will decide who takes the trophy home. Amid this, Bigg Boss alum Ankita Lokhande, who emerged as the 3rd runner-up of season 17, extended her support to Amaal Mallik. The Pavitra Rishta actress also urged fans to vote for Amaal and help him win the trophy.

Ankita Lokhande Urges Fans To Vote For Amaal Mallik

A video of Ankita Lokhande was shared from Amaal Mallik’s official Instagram handle by his team. In the video, Ankita extended her support to Amaal, who is a “very dear friend” of hers. She also requested fans to vote for Amaal.

She said, “This is a kind request to all of you to vote for Amaal. Because Amaal is a very dear friend of mine. He has been in Bigg Boss 19 and I am sure he is one of the finalists. He’s a strong player and I really, really support him for this. All the very best, Amaal. Wish you all the good luck and I really wish you come home with the trophy, so we can celebrate. See you soon!”

Amaal Mallik’s social media team thanked the actress in the caption and wrote, “Such sweet words! Thank you so much Ankita Lokhande for all your support & positivity. It means a lot.”

The caption also reads: “Amaalians, don’t forget to vote for him. Voting lines will close on Tuesday, 10AM. Log in to the JioHotstar app and vote for Amaal Mallik. You can vote up to 99 times per day from the same ID, so keep voting and show your support!”

Grand Finale on December 7

With the final Weekend Ka Vaar now concluded, Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its grand finale on December 7. The episode will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM and will be broadcast on Colors at 10:30 PM.

First Published: December 02, 2025, 12:03 IST

