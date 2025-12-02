মঙ্গলবার, ০২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৩০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Amitabh Bachchan Dances With India Women’s Cricket Team In Special KBC 17 Episode | Television News New Zealand collapse after Kane Williamson’s fifty as rain halts Day 1 in first Test vs West Indies | Cricket News Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, blasts record-breaking SMAT century | Cricket News Bigg Boss 19: Ankita Lokhande Roots For ‘Dear Friend’ Amaal Mallik Ahead Of Finale | Television News তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে? হংকংয়ে ভবনে অগ্নিকাণ্ডের ঘটনায় স্বাধীন তদন্ত কমিশন গঠনের নির্দেশ What Is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivah? Meaning, Rituals, ‘Who Can Do It’ Explained Amid Samantha-Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding | Viral News ‘Best coach and human’: Ex KKR star slams critics, delivers powerful defence of Gautam Gambhir | Cricket News Stranger Things S05: Jamie Campbell Bower Breaks Down Vecna’s New Look And ‘Mr. Whatsit’ I N18G আপিলে পক্ষভুক্ত হলেন মির্জা ফখরুল
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bigg Boss 19: Ankita Lokhande Roots For ‘Dear Friend’ Amaal Mallik Ahead Of Finale | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Bigg Boss 19: Ankita Lokhande Roots For ‘Dear Friend’ Amaal Mallik Ahead Of Finale | Television News


Last Updated:

Bigg Boss alum Ankita Lokhande, who emerged as the 3rd runner-up of season 17, extended her support to Amaal Mallik.

Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its grand finale on December 7.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its grand finale on December 7.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 has officially begun. After the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, the Salman Khan–hosted show now has six finalists competing for the trophy: Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna is already a finalist as he won the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task.

As the entertaining season gradually turns into an intense battleground, everything is now in the hands of the fans, who will decide who takes the trophy home. Amid this, Bigg Boss alum Ankita Lokhande, who emerged as the 3rd runner-up of season 17, extended her support to Amaal Mallik. The Pavitra Rishta actress also urged fans to vote for Amaal and help him win the trophy.

Ankita Lokhande Urges Fans To Vote For Amaal Mallik

A video of Ankita Lokhande was shared from Amaal Mallik’s official Instagram handle by his team. In the video, Ankita extended her support to Amaal, who is a “very dear friend” of hers. She also requested fans to vote for Amaal.

She said, “This is a kind request to all of you to vote for Amaal. Because Amaal is a very dear friend of mine. He has been in Bigg Boss 19 and I am sure he is one of the finalists. He’s a strong player and I really, really support him for this. All the very best, Amaal. Wish you all the good luck and I really wish you come home with the trophy, so we can celebrate. See you soon!”

Amaal Mallik’s social media team thanked the actress in the caption and wrote, “Such sweet words! Thank you so much Ankita Lokhande for all your support & positivity. It means a lot.”

The caption also reads: “Amaalians, don’t forget to vote for him. Voting lines will close on Tuesday, 10AM. Log in to the JioHotstar app and vote for Amaal Mallik. You can vote up to 99 times per day from the same ID, so keep voting and show your support!”

Grand Finale on December 7

With the final Weekend Ka Vaar now concluded, Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its grand finale on December 7. The episode will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM and will be broadcast on Colors at 10:30 PM.

About the Author

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from…Read More

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.
First Published:

December 02, 2025, 12:03 IST

News movies television Bigg Boss 19: Ankita Lokhande Roots For ‘Dear Friend’ Amaal Mallik Ahead Of Finale
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Amitabh Bachchan Dances With India Women’s Cricket Team In Special KBC 17 Episode | Television News

Amitabh Bachchan Dances With India Women’s Cricket Team In Special KBC 17 Episode | Television News

তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?

তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?

হংকংয়ে ভবনে অগ্নিকাণ্ডের ঘটনায় স্বাধীন তদন্ত কমিশন গঠনের নির্দেশ

হংকংয়ে ভবনে অগ্নিকাণ্ডের ঘটনায় স্বাধীন তদন্ত কমিশন গঠনের নির্দেশ

What Is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivah? Meaning, Rituals, ‘Who Can Do It’ Explained Amid Samantha-Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding | Viral News

What Is Bhuta Shuddhi Vivah? Meaning, Rituals, ‘Who Can Do It’ Explained Amid Samantha-Raj Nidimoru’s Wedding | Viral News

Stranger Things S05: Jamie Campbell Bower Breaks Down Vecna’s New Look And ‘Mr. Whatsit’ I N18G

Stranger Things S05: Jamie Campbell Bower Breaks Down Vecna’s New Look And ‘Mr. Whatsit’ I N18G

আপিলে পক্ষভুক্ত হলেন মির্জা ফখরুল

আপিলে পক্ষভুক্ত হলেন মির্জা ফখরুল

বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
বিশ্বব্যাপী যুদ্ধের প্রভাবে বেড়েছে শীর্ষ অস্ত্র নির্মাতাদের আয়: সিপ্রি রিপোর্ট
বিশ্বব্যাপী যুদ্ধের প্রভাবে বেড়েছে শীর্ষ অস্ত্র নির্মাতাদের আয়: সিপ্রি রিপোর্ট
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST