Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Criticises Contestants, Says He Knew Early On That The Show Wasn’t For Him | Television News

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Baseer Ali shared his thoughts on who has the highest chances of winning the season.

It’s been almost two weeks since Baseer Ali was evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, Baseer, who is one of the most talked-about contestants since the beginning of the season, continues to make headlines, as discussions around his elimination remain strong.

Known for his competitive spirit and leadership in tasks, the Roadies and Splitsvilla fame star has now shared his thoughts on who stands the best chance of winning this season and whether he regrets being part of the show.

Baseer Ali Regrets Participating in Bigg Boss This Year

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked if he regrets the choice of participating in Bigg Boss, Baseer agreed. He said, “Yes… I regret taking this decision this year. Jab mujhse bataya gaya tha ki democracy hai, yeh hai, woh hai… sab ko maine aake kaha ki this is not for me.”

He added, “I had no idea what it would be like inside. I said it in the second week itself, the quality of contestants is bulls**t. Choose participants who make sense. I’m glad that after coming out, everyone agrees with me.”

Baseer Ali Predicts These Contestants Might Win Bigg Boss 19

Expressing his thoughts on who might win the season, he said, “For sure, Gaurav Khanna ko chances hain. Either him, or Farrhana, Tanya… I guess. As far as I can see from the outside, based on how people are perceiving the show and who their favourites are.”

While speaking about Amaal Mallik, he shared, “I like him, he is a friend of mine. But mujhe nahi lagta bohot log iss waqt Amaal ko pasand kar rahe hain. Unke game ko bhi pasand nahi kar rahe hain.”

He went on to discuss Shehbaz’s gameplay, saying, “Also, Shehbaz… I don’t think he’s playing a winner’s game. He’s just surviving… surviving.”

Talking about Abhishek Bajaj, he said, “Bajaj (Abhishek), I don’t think he has contributed much to the show. Abhi jo Bajaj ka phase chal raha hai, he’s very negative. Jo mujhe shuru mein dikhta tha, beech mein woh good boy image aa gaya tha, but the reality always prevails. Baaki sab log toh bas kaat rahe hain din.”

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted from the Salmaan Khan-hosted show in a double elimination on October 26.

