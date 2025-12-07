Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Updates: Gaurav Khanna Lifts Trophy In AI Photo, Salman Khan To Announce Winner

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Winner Live Updates: In just a few hours from now, Salman Khan will announce the winner of Bigg Boss 19. Five contestants who are competing for the trophy are – Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. While it remains unclear who might win the 19th season of the controversial reality show, several reports suggest that it is Farrhana who is leading the voting charts.

Meanwhile, an AI-edited photo of Gaurav Khanna has also surfaced on social media in which he is seen lifting the winner’s trophy. Salman Khan is also seen holding Gaurav’s hand in the photo.

The makers of the show have not officially revealed the prize money yet. However, based on previous seasons, the winner is expected to take home a cash prize of around Rs 50 to 55 lakh.

Fans can watch Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live on JioHotstar at 9 pm, while the televised broadcast will air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Follow this space for all the latest updates related to Bigg Boss 19 finale.