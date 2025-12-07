রবিবার, ০৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৩২ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Updates: Gaurav Khanna Lifts Trophy In AI Photo, Salman Khan To Announce Winner

  রবিবার, ৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Updates: Gaurav Khanna Lifts Trophy In AI Photo, Salman Khan To Announce Winner


Bigg Boss 19 Finale Winner Live Updates: In just a few hours from now, Salman Khan will announce the winner of Bigg Boss 19. Five contestants who are competing for the trophy are – Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. While it remains unclear who might win the 19th season of the controversial reality show, several reports suggest that it is Farrhana who is leading the voting charts.

Meanwhile, an AI-edited photo of Gaurav Khanna has also surfaced on social media in which he is seen lifting the winner’s trophy. Salman Khan is also seen holding Gaurav’s hand in the photo.

The makers of the show have not officially revealed the prize money yet. However, based on previous seasons, the winner is expected to take home a cash prize of around Rs 50 to 55 lakh.

Fans can watch Bigg Boss 19 grand finale live on JioHotstar at 9 pm, while the televised broadcast will air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Follow this space for all the latest updates related to Bigg Boss 19 finale. 



Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama, Awez, Nagma & More At Bigg Boss 19 Sets For Finale

আইটি কনসালট্যান্টসের ১২ শতাংশ নগদ লভ্যাংশ অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

হোয়াটসঅ্যাপের নতুন ফিচার

Kartik Aaryan Makes Surprise Entry At Club, Grooves To Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Track | Bollywood News

আখতার হোসেনের বক্তব্য অসত্য, মনগড়া: জামায়াত

Biopic On ‘People’s Leader’ And Former MLA Gummadi Narasiah Launched | India News

