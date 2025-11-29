Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Criticizes Farrhana Bhatt’s Behaviour, Says ‘Villainess Reputation Chahiye Toh…’ | Television News

Last Updated: November 29, 2025, 15:40 IST

On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan told Farhana Bhatt that her behaviour is giving her a ‘villainess reputation.’

Salman Khan calls out Farrhana Bhatt’s behaviour on Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 is inching towards its finale, and this Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan will be the last one where he calls out the housemates’ behaviour. An earlier promo shared by the makers showed Ashnoor Kaur being slammed for hitting Tanya Mittal during a task. She was also warned of consequences for her behaviour. Now, the latest promo shows Salman Khan condemning Farrhana’s behaviour towards other housemates. He warned her that if she wants a ‘villainess reputation’, she is going on the right path.

Salman Khan Slams Farrhana Bhatt

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 shared by the makers shows Salman Khan telling Farrhana, “Aapke reactions aur aapke actions, dono hi aapke control mein nahi hai. Humne suna hai ki aap motivational speeches dene jaati ho… ab un chapters mein, yeh Bigg Boss ka chapter bhi add hoga (Your reactions and your actions, neither of them are in your control. We have heard that you give motivational speeches… so in those chapters, will this Bigg Boss chapter also be added)?”

He then told Farrhana that her behaviour is shaping a villainess reputation for her. “Agar aapko yeh villainess reputation chahiye toh aap bahot sahi jaa rahi ho. Agar yahi aapki personality hai toh mai aapko dil se all the best kehna chahunga (If you want this villainess reputation, then you’re going in the right direction. And if this is truly your personality, then I would like to genuinely wish you all the best),” said Salman.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar had a disagreement that led into a heated confrontation. Farrhana Bhatt was seen telling Gaurav Khanna and Shehbaz Badesha that Malti had once again left her tissues on the table. When Malti returns to pick them up, she politely asks Farrhana to remove her feet from the table. Farrhana pushes back and escalates the moment by placing both her feet on the table. The act of defiance appears to push Malti over the edge, and she seemingly kicks the table, causing it to jolt.

