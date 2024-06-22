Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik to Ranvir Shorey, See Full List of Confirmed Contestants

One of India’s most controversial shows, Bigg Boss OTT is back with its third season and it’s already full of surprises. From Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan as the host to celebrities vs social media influencers concept, the season promises a lot of entertainment. As the drama begins to unfold in full swing, here’s a glimpse of all the contestants who graced Bigg Boss OTT season 3:

Luv Kataria

Lovekesh Kataria aka Luv Kataria enjoys a grand fan base. A popular internet personality, Kataria is a YouTuber, model, actor and entrepreneur. On his YouTube channel, he often posts prank videos and engaging vlogs. He also shares a close bond with Elvish Yadav, who was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Deepak Chaurasia

One of the biggest surprises of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is Deepak Chaurasia, a senior journalist. This is his first foray into the entertainment industry. Previously, he has been known for his work with various news organisations including Aaj Tak, News Nation, ABP News and India News.

Munisha Khatwani

Munisha Khatwani has been a popular actress and part of several television shows including Just Mohabbat and Vaidehi. Her latest stint was in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s show Tantra. She has also been a part of the reality show Survivor India – The Ultimate Battle.

Armaan Malik

Influencer Armaan Malik has two wives, namely Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. All three of them are popular content creators who often make headlines for their unique relationship. The trio will be in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Armaan has also grabbed headlines for his buff with singer Armaan Malik.

Payal Malik

Payal Malik, hailing from New Delhi, is renowned as an Indian digital content creator and lip-sync artist.

Kritika Malik

Armaan Malik married Kritika Malik, who was initially Payal’s best friend, in 2008. This caused a rift within the family, initially. However, things are alright among the trio.

Sai Ketan Rao

Actor Sai Ketan Rao rose to fame after starring in the Hindi TV show Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali. Before this, he had also been a part of several other shows including Chasni and Imlie. The actor is also quite popular for his roles in Telugu shows.

Vada Pav Girl aka Chandrika Gera Dixit

One of the first confirmed contestants was Chandrika Gera Dixit aka the viral Vada Pav Girl. She rose to fame from a Delhi food stall. She reportedly left Haldiram’s to start her cart after her son fell ill with dengue.

Sana Makbul

Sana Makbul is an actor and model who started her journey with the reality show Teen Diva on MTV in 2009. She has been featured in TV shows like Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Arjun. Sana was also part of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Shivani Kumari

Another popular influencer, Shivani Kumari, will be representing rural India in the reality show. A resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Aryari village, she rose to fame over time with her content in which she shared her life in the village, along with her mother and sisters. Shivani already has over four million followers on Instagram.

Paulomi Das

A popular influencer from Kolkata, Poulomi Polo Das started her career as a model with India’s Next Top Model in 2016. She went on to star in TV shows like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Dil Hi To Hai and Karthik Poornima.

Ranvir Shorey

Popular actor Ranvir Shorey has been part of several films like Lootcase, Titli, Kadvi Hawa and Chandni Chowk to China among others. He was previously married to actress Konkona Sen Sharma. Ranvir maintains an active presence on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sana Sultan

Sana Sultan is an actress mainly known for her music videos like Sharry Mann’s Dilwale, Kaka’s Gustaakhi, B Praak’s Roohedaariyan and Jazzy B and Milind Gaba’s Couple. She enjoys a massive fan base of 6.5 million followers on Instagram.

Other contestants included Vishal Pandey, Naezy and Neeraj Goyat. Anil Kapoor’s doppelganger and bodybuilder Giovanni DelBiondo joined Bigg Bos OTT Season 3 as the last confirmed contestant.