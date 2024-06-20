বৃহস্পতিবার , ২০ জুন ২০২৪ | ৬ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bigg Boss OTT 3 House Takes Inspiration From Harry Potter? First Photos Out | Check Here

bigg boss ott 3 house 2024 06 70c143db2e9c8d8abbff46893876bd9a


First photos of the grand Bigg Boss OTT 3 house are out.

First photos of the grand Bigg Boss OTT 3 house are out.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere on JioCinema on June 21. The show will be hosted by Anil Kapoor.

The first glimpse of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is here! This season’s house, masterfully designed by renowned designer Omung Kumar with production designer Vanita Garud, promises to captivate both contestants and viewers with its magical allure. Its unique design, mesmerizing aesthetics, and fascinating themes set the stage for dramatic showdowns, heartfelt moments, and unforeseen twists. Each year, the house’s grand reveal sparks excitement as it heralds a visually stunning and immersive journey, setting the tone for the adventures to come. And this season, it’s all about fantasy coming alive!

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is adorned with striking elements that transport one into a fantastical world of imagination. At the entrance, two huge anonymous statues guarding the house have been put up. Dragons, with their majestic presence, guard the premises. On the other hand, two-sided walls showcase different faces on each side, adding to the house’s illusionary charm. The theme of locks and keys weaves through the décor of the entire house. It will surely remind you of the Harry Potter films.

whatsapp image 2024 06 20 at 5.21.15 pm 2024 06 4cfdd7ce14e102ec3690a4aadaef643f
Bigg Boss OTT 3 house entrance will remind you of Harry Potter.
whatsapp image 2024 06 20 at 5.21.17 pm 2024 06 11ecce792f44f53242473a91eb63b705
A look at the garden area of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.
whatsapp image 2024 06 20 at 5.21.18 pm 1 2024 06 b51fbef0761a803ada2dae0f93068c10
Bigg Boss OTT 3 house promises to take audiences in a world of fantasy.

The bedroom, designed like a time-warped theatre of a fantasy world, evokes the charm of silhouette cutout backdrops. Beds are placed uniquely to foster interaction and bonding among housemates. The distinct features of the house continue with a kitchen that resembles a quaint vineyard, complete with stone walls and whimsical wine barrels, creating a cosy yet playful vibe. A large bridge connects the living room and storeroom, suspended over a water-printed carpet, adding a serene touch to the house.

whatsapp image 2024 06 20 at 5.21.20 pm 2024 06 ba36f07d9ca84f016fa257294b8e0a7a
Beds have been closely placed in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.
whatsapp image 2024 06 20 at 5.21.18 pm 2024 06 51b1ca038f232db2e493c0f57326d628
Bigg Boss OTT 3 house’s living room is grand and beautiful.

whatsapp image 2024 06 20 at 5.21.21 pm 2024 06 e4e7a581f505548afd864c5fd6522bf9
We have always seen major fights taking place in the Bigg Boss’ kitchen. Let’s see what will happen this time.

whatsapp image 2024 06 20 at 5.21.21 pm 1 2024 06 20de9de3fe9a7c929c6b26eb9718fb1c
This is where contestants will make their master plans to survive in the Bigg Boss house.
whatsapp image 2024 06 20 at 5.21.16 pm 2024 06 be667f30b4b68189f4e8b2b42e7a501b
A comfortable yet cool sitting has been assured in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house’s garden area.

Talking about the thought and the creativity behind the new design for this season Omung Kumar said, “We wanted the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 house to be incredibly unique and vibrant. As a designer, I believe in the magic of transformation. Following the success of last year’s sustainability theme, this season posed a fresh challenge to create something equally captivating. In alignment with our theme, we aimed to deliver an experience unlike any other seen before.”

whatsapp image 2024 06 20 at 5.21.17 pm 1 2024 06 d91e20b484a2782a9d6efa0174e930e4
A look at the washroom area of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

“Our design choices, from incorporating keys and locks to featuring grand dragons and two-sided walls with different faces, all contribute to the magical ambience. The keys and locks are a personal favourite – they represent how contestants are locked in and have to unlock new aspects of themselves. Each element was carefully chosen to evoke intrigue and surprise. I’m thrilled to see how contestants will interact with and be inspired by this imaginative space,” he added.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere on Jio Cinema on June 21. The show will be hosted by Anil Kapoor.

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuseRead More



Source link

