Bigg Boss OTT 3 House Takes Inspiration From Harry Potter? First Photos Out | Check Here

The first glimpse of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is here! This season’s house, masterfully designed by renowned designer Omung Kumar with production designer Vanita Garud, promises to captivate both contestants and viewers with its magical allure. Its unique design, mesmerizing aesthetics, and fascinating themes set the stage for dramatic showdowns, heartfelt moments, and unforeseen twists. Each year, the house’s grand reveal sparks excitement as it heralds a visually stunning and immersive journey, setting the tone for the adventures to come. And this season, it’s all about fantasy coming alive!

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 house is adorned with striking elements that transport one into a fantastical world of imagination. At the entrance, two huge anonymous statues guarding the house have been put up. Dragons, with their majestic presence, guard the premises. On the other hand, two-sided walls showcase different faces on each side, adding to the house’s illusionary charm. The theme of locks and keys weaves through the décor of the entire house. It will surely remind you of the Harry Potter films.

The bedroom, designed like a time-warped theatre of a fantasy world, evokes the charm of silhouette cutout backdrops. Beds are placed uniquely to foster interaction and bonding among housemates. The distinct features of the house continue with a kitchen that resembles a quaint vineyard, complete with stone walls and whimsical wine barrels, creating a cosy yet playful vibe. A large bridge connects the living room and storeroom, suspended over a water-printed carpet, adding a serene touch to the house.

Talking about the thought and the creativity behind the new design for this season Omung Kumar said, “We wanted the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 house to be incredibly unique and vibrant. As a designer, I believe in the magic of transformation. Following the success of last year’s sustainability theme, this season posed a fresh challenge to create something equally captivating. In alignment with our theme, we aimed to deliver an experience unlike any other seen before.”

“Our design choices, from incorporating keys and locks to featuring grand dragons and two-sided walls with different faces, all contribute to the magical ambience. The keys and locks are a personal favourite – they represent how contestants are locked in and have to unlock new aspects of themselves. Each element was carefully chosen to evoke intrigue and surprise. I’m thrilled to see how contestants will interact with and be inspired by this imaginative space,” he added.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere on Jio Cinema on June 21. The show will be hosted by Anil Kapoor.