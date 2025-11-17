Bigg Boss OTT’s Armaan Malik Alleges Death Threats, Appeals To Punjab Police For Protection | Television News

Last Updated: November 17, 2025, 16:58 IST

Armaan Malik claims he and his children received death threats for a month. The Bigg Boss OTT star shared a threatening audio clip and appealed to Punjab Police for urgent action.

Armaan Malik has alleged that he and his children have been receiving death threats for over a month.

Bigg Boss OTT contestant and social media influencer Armaan Malik has raised serious concerns about the safety of his family after claiming that he and his children have been receiving death threats for over a month. Taking to Instagram, Armaan shared a disturbing update in which he urged the Punjab Police and state authorities to intervene immediately.

Armaan Malik Says Threat Calls Have Been Ongoing for a Month

In a video posted on Instagram, Armaan Malik revealed that the threatening messages have intensified recently, leaving him fearful for his children’s safety. Introducing the audio clip attached to his post, he said, “Avi avi jo mujhe dhamki aayi hai, woh sunke na aapke rongte khade ho jayenge.”

He added that the harassment has not been sporadic but consistent for weeks, and while he initially tried to ignore the intimidation, the threats have now escalated to the point where his children are being directly targeted.

Threatening Audio Clip Mentions Harm to His Children

The influencer also shared a shocking audio clip in which an unidentified voice can be heard threatening his family. The person says, “Apne bache ko bacha ke rakhiye, tujhe goli baad mein lagegi, tere bachchon ko pehle lagegi.”

The cold and deliberate nature of the threat—specifically directed toward his children—has left Armaan and his fan community shaken. Armaan appealed to the Punjab government and police to take the matter seriously before anything tragic occurs.

Fans Express Concern and Support

Within minutes of his post going live, fans and followers flooded his comment section with messages of concern and solidarity. One user wrote, “We will pray for you 🙏.” Another commented, “We are always with you. Please be safe and avoid stepping out for a few days.”

Many expressed anger over the threats and demanded that authorities take swift action to identify the person responsible.

Armaan Malik’s Family: How Many Children Does He Have?

Armaan Malik is known for his unconventional family dynamic with his two wives—Payal Malik and Kritika Malik—a relationship that came into national limelight during Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

He is father to four children:

Ayaan and Tuba, twins born to Payal

Chirayu, also from Payal

Zaid, his son with Kritika

The trio’s openness about their married life, parenting journey, and shared home has earned them both popularity and criticism online, keeping them constantly in the public eye.

Bigg Boss OTT Fame and Rising Public Attention

Armaan, Payal, and Kritika became a widely discussed trio during Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, where their unconventional relationship sparked debates, memes, and massive fan engagement. The reality show was ultimately won by Sana Makbul, but Armaan’s family remained one of the most talked-about subjects of the season.

Police Action Awaited

As the situation escalates, fans and followers await updates from Armaan and any official response from the Punjab Police. For now, the influencer has made it clear that he fears for his children’s safety and hopes that authorities will step in before matters worsen.

