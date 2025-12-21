Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner Announced: Kalyan Padala Takes Home Trophy And Rs 35 Lakh, Thanuja Runner-Up | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 21, 2025, 22:00 IST

Kalyan Padala has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, lifting the trophy and taking home ₹35 lakh, while Thanuja Puttaswamy finished as the runner-up after a closely fought finale.

The much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has finally concluded, bringing months of drama, strategy, and emotional moments to an end. The finale episode delivered high-voltage moments as the finalists faced the final verdict, with fans closely watching every development until the winner was revealed.

Final Standings: Who Finished Where?

As per the finale results, Sanjjanaa Galrani exited the competition in fifth place, while Emmanuel secured the fourth position. One of the biggest twists of the night came when Demon Pavan chose to self-eliminate, walking away as the second runner-up along with a cash prize of ₹15 lakh.

According to reports by Samayam Telugu, the final showdown was between Kalyan Padala and Thanuja Puttaswamy, with Kalyan ultimately emerging victorious after a closely fought contest.

Kalyan Padala Declared Winner

Following intense speculation and mounting anticipation, Kalyan Padala was officially declared the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The announcement triggered a wave of celebrations on social media, particularly on Instagram, where fans flooded Kalyan’s posts with congratulatory messages. Comments like “Our man has won” and “Congratulations Kalyan” poured in, celebrating his journey and win.

With Demon Pavan opting out and claiming ₹15 lakh, the remaining prize money meant that Kalyan took home ₹35 lakh along with the coveted trophy.

Fans React: Divided Opinions Online

As expected, the results sparked heated discussions online. A Reddit thread questioning “Is Kalyan a worthy winner?” quickly gained traction. While some fans supported his win, others felt contestants like Emmanuel, Thanuja, or Demon Pavan were more deserving.

One user commented, “I would like Demon or Emmu, but not Thanuja at all,” while another speculated about the influence of public relations, questioning the sudden surge of reels and memes supporting Kalyan during the finale week. These divided reactions highlighted just how polarising the season’s outcome turned out to be.

Thanuja Puttaswamy Finishes As Runner-Up

Despite missing out on the trophy, Thanuja Puttaswamy emerged as the runner-up of the season. During the finale task, she took a moment to acknowledge Kalyan’s support throughout the journey. Expressing her gratitude, she said that Kalyan was the one person in the house who truly understood her and stood by her like family.

Where To Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 9

While the grand finale aired live on Star Maa, viewers who missed the broadcast can now stream the full episode on Jio Hotstar. The entire season remains available on the platform for fans who want to revisit key moments.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Top 3 Finalists

Winner: Kalyan Padala

Runner-up: Thanuja Puttaswamy

Second Runner-up: Demon Pavan

With the curtains officially closing on Season 9, Bigg Boss Telugu once again proved why it continues to spark passionate conversations long after the finale.

