Bill Gates To Offer ‘Key Advise’ To Smriti Irani Via Video Call On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Exclusive | Television News

In a big twist, Tulsi aka Smriti Irani will be seen interacting with Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates in the upcoming episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Sources close to the show have exclusively confirmed to News18 Showsha that Irani will be speaking to Gates via video call when the latter will also offer her ‘key advise’.

We have learned that since Tulsi will be seen discussing her equation with her daughter, Paridhi Virani, with Bill Gates. “Yes, the rumours are indeed true. Smriti Irani and Bill Gates will be interacting via video call. Tulsi, who is currently distressed due to her equation with her daughter Pari, will be seen discussing her issues with Bill Gates. He will offer his advice to Tulsi and will suggest how she can strike a balance between taking care of her family and herself,” an insider told us.

Earlier today, the makers of the show also dropped a promo in which Tulsi was seen interacting with somebody via a video call. While the identity of the person with whom the beloved television bahu was talking was not revealed, it was confirmed that the person is from America.

“Jai Shree Krishna, bahut accha laga yeh jaanke ke aap seedha America se mere parivaar se judd rahe hai. Aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hai,” Tulsi said in the promo. Watch it here:

Sakshi Tanwar Also Reunited With Smriti Irani Recently

Interestingly, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 recently also made waves by bringing back Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’s beloved characters, Parvati (Sakshi Tanwar) and Om (Kiran Karmarkar). he duo played a key role in reuniting Tulsi and Mihir (played by Ronit Roy). Their appearance tapped into the collective nostalgia of early 2000s Indian TV audiences, resulting in a noticeable TRP boost.

More About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Premiered in July this year, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 sees the return of original cast members including Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand and Ketki Dave. Joining them are new faces such as Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma and Rohit Suchanti.

Unlike its first season, which ran for over 1,800 episodes, the second season is expected to feature a limited number of episodes.

