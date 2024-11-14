BLACKPINK’s Lisa Breaks Silence On Doing The White Lotus: ‘Wasn’t Sure If I Would Get The Role…’

Last Updated: November 14, 2024, 00:53 IST

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is stepping into the world of acting with a highly anticipated role in the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus. For her first acting gig, Lisa will be credited as Lalisa Manobal, her full name, and will bring her own energy to a show that has captivated audiences with its sharp humour and stunning visuals.

Lisa, who had been a fan of the show’s first two seasons, expressed excitement about joining the ensemble. However, she admitted to feeling some anxiety when she first received the call to audition. “It was my first time, so I didn’t really know if I would be able to get the role,” Lisa told Vanity Fair. The chance to work with The White Lotus creator Mike White, however, was a major draw. And the fact that the season would be set in her home country of Thailand made the opportunity even more meaningful. “I can’t wait for people to see how beautiful Thailand is,” she added.

To prepare for the role, Lisa took acting lessons, but due to her busy schedule, she wasn’t able to continue for long. Despite this, the on-set environment was supportive, with her castmates offering encouragement. “They understood that it was my first time acting, so they tried to help me and give me advice, like ‘Oh, you shouldn’t stress. You’re going to be fine,'” she recalled.

When it came to introducing her co-stars to Thailand, Lisa found herself learning just as much from them. “I didn’t give them any advice, because they actually introduced me to some places!” she laughed. “It was kind of odd, but it was funny.” She was glad to see her fellow cast and crew enjoy Thailand’s food, culture, and hot weather, with some even picking up a few Thai phrases along the way.

Lisa’s mother also joined her during the shoot. “It was so nice, and I have never spent that much time in Thailand after I left. I felt like I was home, and I got a lot of energy from that trip as well,” she shared.

