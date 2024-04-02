মঙ্গলবার , ২ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৯শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Boney Kapoor Reveals His 1st Wife Mona ‘Knew’ About His Feelings for Sridevi: ‘I Didn’t Deny…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২, ২০২৪ ৬:০১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
boney kapoor talks about his first wife mona shourie kapoor and late sridevi 2024 04 fa7d1ce166345c664d79d3341d169a95


Boney Kapoor reveals that his first wife Mona was aware about his relationship with Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor reveals that his first wife Mona was aware about his relationship with Sridevi.

Mona Shourie Kapoor was married to Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996 and had two children, son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor.

Film producer Boney Kapoor has got candid about his personal life. Boney, who is currently gearing up for the release of his production Maidaan, reveals that his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor was aware about his feelings for Sridevi when they were still married. Boney said that even though he felt guilty about falling in love with Sridevi while he was still married to Mona, he was very honest to his first wife about his feelings for the late legendary actress

While Boney has son Arjun Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor from his first marriage with Mona, he and Sridevi share two daughters together – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun was “deeply hurt” by his father’s decision to marry Sridevi after parting ways with his mother in 1996. Boney and Mona were never officially divorced.

Talking about Arjun’s reaction to his marriage with late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, in a recent interview with Times Now, said, “I didn’t retaliate only because I knew where he was coming from.” He continued, “She (Mona) very well knew what my feelings were for Sri. In fact, Sri had stayed in her house much before we got married and I went out of my way in a lot of ways where she was concerned. So, she could see it and I didn’t deny it.”

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Boney spoke at length about his children’s relationships. While Arjun is currently dating Malaika Arora, Janhvi is in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Khushi, on the other hand, is reportedly seeing Vedang Raina of The Archies fame.

“It’s their personal life. I can talk to them just once or twice and share my opinion. But the thing is that children, today, mature much faster as compared to our generation. You can’t push them into toeing the line or thinking in the way you do,” he told us.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg gach
‘গাছ কাটার সিদ্ধান্ত বাতিল না করলে গণআন্দোলন’
বাংলাদেশ
1712016247 photo
Watch: Rohit Sharma tries to calm Wankhede crowd, urges them to stop booing Hardik Pandya | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
boney kapoor talks about his first wife mona shourie kapoor and late sridevi 2024 04 fa7d1ce166345c664d79d3341d169a95
Boney Kapoor Reveals His 1st Wife Mona ‘Knew’ About His Feelings for Sridevi: ‘I Didn’t Deny…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
nature 20240401225221
জলবায়ু সংক্রান্ত পদক্ষেপ বৃদ্ধি করার আহ্বান পরিবেশমন্ত্রীর
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1674359990 photo

‘Nationals suspended till ministry panel takes charge of affairs’ | More sports News

 Untitled

সাপ্তাহিক গেইনারের শীর্ষে জিকিউ বলপেন

 wm UGC

এপিএ বাস্তবায়নে সর্বাত্মক উদ্যোগ নেওয়ার আহ্বান

 1646780662 photo

Russia lodges appeal against FIFA, UEFA bans over Ukraine invasion: CAS | More sports News

 1627801643 world lung cancer day 2021

How to Use Behavioural Science to Stop Smoking

 palash

Vastu Tips: বাড়বে টাকা, সংসারে আসবে সোনালি দিন! পলাশের ঘরোয়া টোটকাই করবে দুর্দান্ত কামাল

 IMG 20220624 WA0004

পদ্মা সেতু : জয়পুরহাটের কৃষক ও ব্যবসায়ীদের লাভবান হওয়ার প্রত্যাশা

 download 5 2

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বাংলাদেশে নারী ক্ষমতায়নের অগ্রদূত : স্পিকার

 untitled design 1 50

Why Sleeping Is The Most Underrated Health Tip

 1693574154 photo

India Vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma banking on ‘experience’ to negate Pakistan pace trio threat | Cricket News