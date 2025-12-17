Border 2: PVC Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s Family Lauds Varun Dhawan’s Portrayal, Calls It ‘Very Promising’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 17, 2025, 18:54 IST

Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s granddaughter, Anushka Dahiya, also gave a huge shoutout to the makers of Border 2.

The launch of Border 2’s teaser has triggered a powerful wave of excitement and patriotic pride across the country. The brief yet impactful glimpse into the film’s world captures the intensity, courage and emotional depth of India’s soldiers, instantly positioning the film as one of the most anticipated cinematic tributes to the nation’s armed forces.

Varun Dhawan, who takes on the role inspired by the late Indian Army officer, Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, has drawn early acclaim for the sincerity and conviction evident in the teaser. Among the most meaningful responses has come from the hero’s own family, who shared their emotions after watching the first look.

Hoshiar Singh’s son, Colonel Sushil Kumar Dahiya, along with his family, expressed their appreciation, saying, “We just watched the Border 2 teaser and definitely Varun Dhawan has done justice. The teaser looks very promising, and it’s truly special for me and my family to see our legacy being told with such spirit and sincerity. Super excited to see the film. Wishing you and the entire team all the very best for the film.”

Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya’s granddaughter, Anushka Dahiya, also gave a huge shoutout to the makers. She took to her social media and posted a picture of Varun and Sunny Deol from the teaser launch event. “We’re all very proud & excited for the film. The hard-work, sincerity and josh is truly mirrored in the teaser itself!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, during the teaser launch event, Varun Dhawan also expressed his gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces and said, “Hum civilians bahot lucky hai. Hume pata hi nahi hai wo log kitna tyaag kar rahe hai humare liye. Hum yaha baithe hi hai unki wajah se. Hum saas le paa rahe hai unki wajah se, (“We civilians are very lucky. We have no idea how much they are sacrificing for us. We are sitting here because of them. We are able to breathe because of them.)”

Border 2 also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh. The film is produced by T-Series & J P Dutta’s J P Films and will release theatrically on January 23, 2026.

