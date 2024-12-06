শুক্রবার , ৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২১শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India vs Australia: Drama in Adelaide as KL Rahul survives off no-ball, Virat Kohli returns to pavilion | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৬, ২০২৪ ১১:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India vs Australia: Drama in Adelaide as KL Rahul survives off no-ball, Virat Kohli returns to pavilion | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: India were off to a bad start in second Test against Australia after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.
With the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal for a golden duck, India were 19/1 after 7 overs when Australia captain Pat Cummins made the first bowling change by bringing in Scott Boland in the attack.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy
KL Rahul, opening in place of regular opener Rohit on the basis of his first Test heroics, was yet to get off the mark after facing 18 deliveries with the Aussies making the pink ball talk using the conditions to maximum effect.
Boland, playing his first Test in nearly 18 months, almost struck on the first ball of his comeback.
Boland bowled a back of a length 133.3kph delivery nibbling away outside off stump with good bounce to lure Rahul into poking at it and the opener ended up nicking it off to the keeper Alex Carey to take the catch.

As the Aussies celebrated and a disappointed Rahul started to walk off, India batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who has scored three hundreds from fours Tests at the picturesque venue, was about to step in over the boundary ropes to bat.
But the replays showed that Boland had overstepped and the umpires had to call back Rahul, who thankfully had not crossed over the ropes by then.
The replays also showed that there was no edge off the bat on the Snickometer.

Rahul got another reprieve on the fifth ball of the over as he edged another delivery with extra bounce and a hint of away seam movement to the slips.
Usman Khawaja dived low to his right at first slip but failed to hold onto it.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

স্কুল কর্তৃপক্ষের সঙ্গে বচসা? ভিডিওতে সব বলে আত্মঘাতী স্কুল শিক্ষিকা… তোলপাড় বরানগর
স্কুল কর্তৃপক্ষের সঙ্গে বচসা? ভিডিওতে সব বলে আত্মঘাতী স্কুল শিক্ষিকা… তোলপাড় বরানগর
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India vs Australia: Drama in Adelaide as KL Rahul survives off no-ball, Virat Kohli returns to pavilion | Cricket News
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India vs Australia: Drama in Adelaide as KL Rahul survives off no-ball, Virat Kohli returns to pavilion | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Mamta Kulkarni Reveals All About Her Relationship With Vicky Goswami: ‘Not My Husband… I’m Still Single’ | Exclusive
Mamta Kulkarni Reveals All About Her Relationship With Vicky Goswami: ‘Not My Husband… I’m Still Single’ | Exclusive
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Ear Wax Cleaning Tips: বাড-কাঠি দিয়ে কানে খোঁচাখুঁচি না করে এই একটি কাজ করুন, হড়হড়িয়ে বেরিয়ে আসবে ময়লা!
Ear Wax Cleaning Tips: বাড-কাঠি দিয়ে কানে খোঁচাখুঁচি না করে এই একটি কাজ করুন, হড়হড়িয়ে বেরিয়ে আসবে ময়লা!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
চট্টগ্রাম শহরে মোটরসাইকেল চুরিতে ‘কুমিল্লা চক্র’

চট্টগ্রাম শহরে মোটরসাইকেল চুরিতে ‘কুমিল্লা চক্র’

 জয় বাংলা’কে জাতীয় স্লোগান ঘোষণার রায় স্থগিত চেয়েছে রাষ্ট্রপক্ষ – Corporate Sangbad

জয় বাংলা’কে জাতীয় স্লোগান ঘোষণার রায় স্থগিত চেয়েছে রাষ্ট্রপক্ষ – Corporate Sangbad

 যবিপ্রবির ৮ শিক্ষার্থীকে বিভিন্ন মেয়াদে বহিষ্কার, আজীবন ৩ জন

যবিপ্রবির ৮ শিক্ষার্থীকে বিভিন্ন মেয়াদে বহিষ্কার, আজীবন ৩ জন

 রাসিক ভবনে ফুলেল শুভেচ্ছায় সিক্ত হলেন আওয়ামী লীগের সভাপতিমণ্ডলীর সদস্য মেয়র লিটন

রাসিক ভবনে ফুলেল শুভেচ্ছায় সিক্ত হলেন আওয়ামী লীগের সভাপতিমণ্ডলীর সদস্য মেয়র লিটন

 Refurbished Smartphones: নামমাত্র দামে প্রিমিয়াম ফোন! ঝকঝকে কন্ডিশনের সেকেন্ড হ্যান্ড মোবাইল কিনুন এই তিন ওয়েবসাইট থেকে

Refurbished Smartphones: নামমাত্র দামে প্রিমিয়াম ফোন! ঝকঝকে কন্ডিশনের সেকেন্ড হ্যান্ড মোবাইল কিনুন এই তিন ওয়েবসাইট থেকে

 Kiara Advani To Star With Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2? Here’s What We Know

Kiara Advani To Star With Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2? Here’s What We Know

 আরব আমিরাতের কারাগারে ৫ শতাধিক বাংলাদেশি

আরব আমিরাতের কারাগারে ৫ শতাধিক বাংলাদেশি

 সূবর্ণ সুযোগ! দেখে নিন মাইক্রোম্যাক্সের নতুন ফোনে পাওয়া যাচ্ছে যে বিপুল ফিচার – News18 Bangla

সূবর্ণ সুযোগ! দেখে নিন মাইক্রোম্যাক্সের নতুন ফোনে পাওয়া যাচ্ছে যে বিপুল ফিচার – News18 Bangla

 মেহেরপুরে আনসার ও ভিডিপির উদ্যোগে বৃক্ষ রোপন কর্মসূচী পালন।

মেহেরপুরে আনসার ও ভিডিপির উদ্যোগে বৃক্ষ রোপন কর্মসূচী পালন।

 বিজয় দিবসে জামালপুরের মেলান্দহে ফ্রি ব্লাড গ্রুপিং ক্যাম্পেইন অনুষ্ঠিত

বিজয় দিবসে জামালপুরের মেলান্দহে ফ্রি ব্লাড গ্রুপিং ক্যাম্পেইন অনুষ্ঠিত