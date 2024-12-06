Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India vs Australia: Drama in Adelaide as KL Rahul survives off no-ball, Virat Kohli returns to pavilion | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India were off to a bad start in second Test against Australia after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

With the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal for a golden duck, India were 19/1 after 7 overs when Australia captain Pat Cummins made the first bowling change by bringing in Scott Boland in the attack.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

KL Rahul, opening in place of regular opener Rohit on the basis of his first Test heroics, was yet to get off the mark after facing 18 deliveries with the Aussies making the pink ball talk using the conditions to maximum effect.

Boland, playing his first Test in nearly 18 months, almost struck on the first ball of his comeback.

Boland bowled a back of a length 133.3kph delivery nibbling away outside off stump with good bounce to lure Rahul into poking at it and the opener ended up nicking it off to the keeper Alex Carey to take the catch.

As the Aussies celebrated and a disappointed Rahul started to walk off, India batting mainstay Virat Kohli, who has scored three hundreds from fours Tests at the picturesque venue, was about to step in over the boundary ropes to bat.

But the replays showed that Boland had overstepped and the umpires had to call back Rahul, who thankfully had not crossed over the ropes by then.

The replays also showed that there was no edge off the bat on the Snickometer.

Rahul got another reprieve on the fifth ball of the over as he edged another delivery with extra bounce and a hint of away seam movement to the slips.

Usman Khawaja dived low to his right at first slip but failed to hold onto it.