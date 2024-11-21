Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘One series can go up and down, but Virat Kohli…’: Jasprit Bumrah ahead of 1st Test against Australia | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah speaks during a press conference at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 21, 2024. (Photo by Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead India in the first Test of this edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia starting in Perth from Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the Optus Stadium on Thursday, Bumrah exuded confidence ahead of the series, saying that the team is prepared for the tough challenge of the five-match Test series.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Bumrah said, “We are prepared. We came in early and trained at the WACA . When we came here for the first time, we did well so the onus is on the youngsters to take up the responsibility as well.”

Throwing his weight behind former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is battling poor form, Bumrah said, “I don’t need to give Kohli any inputs, made my debut under him. One series can go up and down, but he remains confident.”

Leading the side in the first Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Bumrah said, “When I came here, coach and management gave me clarity that I will be leading the side. I am looking forward to the responsibility (captaincy), I have done it before and looking forward to the moment”

Both India and Australia Batters Have Struggled in the Last Few Series

India landed in Australia after a 0-3 drubbing against New Zealand at home, but Bumrah was confident that India would bounce back against Pat Cummins & Co.

“We have to take lessons from New Zealand series but can’t carry baggage, conditions were different, and here you had different results,” Bumrah said.

On India’s playing XI for the first Test, Bumrah said, “We have finalised our playing XI and you will get to know tomorrow morning before the start of the match.”

Bumrah, who had previously captained India in the rescheduled 2022 Test against England at Edgbaston, a match they lost by 7 wickets, called for fast bowlers for being captains.

“I have always advocated for pacers being captains. They are tactically better. Pat (Cummins) has done a phenomenal job. There are a lot of models in the past as well. Kapil Dev and lot of other captains in the past. Hopefully a start of a new tradition,” Bumrah said.

On what to expect from Perth pitch, Bumrah said, “We knew it was going to be a spicy wicket and we have prepared according to that.”