Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Washington Sundar set to play in 2nd Test at Adelaide | Cricket News

Washington Sundar. (Pic Credit – X)

MUMBAI: Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar is set to continue in the India XI and will, in all probability, feature in the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy , the pink-ball match at Adelaide from December 6, TOI has learnt.

“There’s a 90% chance that Sundar will play in the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval,” a reliable source in the BCCI told TOI.

How a change in batting position could well help Rohit Sharma in Tests

In a surprising move, India’s team management preferred Sundar over veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test at Perth, which the visitors won by 295 runs.

The Tamil Nadu tweaker took 0-1 & two for 48, and scored 4 & 29. The 25-year-old scored 42 not out and took one for 38 in the pink-ball tour match against Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra on Nov 30.

What India need to do to qualify for World Test Championship final

Since he made a rousing Test comeback at home against New Zealand, taking 11 wickets for 115 runs in the second Test at Pune in October, Sundar has been a constant feature of the India XI.

Sundar was recently bought by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.



Stay updated with the latest from IPL Auction 2025, including the final squads of all 10 teams – MI, CSK, RCB, GT, RR, KKR, DC, PBKS, SRH, and LSG. Don’t miss the latest updates on our Live Cricket Score page.