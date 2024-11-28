Border-Gavaskar Trophy: WATCH: Team India lands in Canberra after Perth victory | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: After the stupendous victory in the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy , the Indian cricket team landed in Canberra.

India A is scheduled to play a two-day warm-up match against Prime Ministers XI at the Manuka Oval in the Australian capital of Canberra from Saturday.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) shared a video on their official X handle in which the Rohit Sharma-led team make their journey from Perth to Canberra.

The pink ball warm-up match in Canberra is of utmost importance for India as it will be the only practice game they will get to play ahead of the day-night second Test in Adelaide.

And it will be also the first game for captain Rohit Sharma on this trip to Australia as he missed the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his son.

Young Devdutt Padikkal is set to be replaced by returning captain Rohit Sharma in the Indian playing XI for the second Test in Adelaide.

Everyone will be intrigued by KL Rahul’s batting position in the pink ball warm-up match in Canberra.

Rahul might be positioned at number three instead of Padikkal, depending on whether the injured Shubman Gill recovers in time for the game.

Gill missed the first Test match and has not yet begun batting in the nets after suffering a hairline fracture during the intra-squad match at the WACA.

With only a few training sessions available with pink ball in Adelaide, the team management may decide not to risk Gill unless he receives enough net practice. Dhruv Jurel will be dropped automatically if Gill is fit.

Due to Rohit’s unavailability for the first Test match in Perth, Rahul was viewed more as a temporary opener.

However, with runs of 26 and 77 in both innings at Optus Stadium, he has been the most compact of all Indian batsmen.

Rahul has settled well at the top of the order after playing an India A match at the MCG and now a Test match.

For the past five years, the Indian captain has been opening in Test matches while also looking for runs.

Despite playing on challenging grounds, Rohit’s performances with the bat have been a little lackluster across the five home Test matches. With plenty of use of the horizontal bat shots, he may regain his form on Australian pitches, which have real carry and bounce.