বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৬ মার্চ ২০২৩
BRS-BJP Poster War Intensifies; After ‘Wanted’ BL Santosh, Parallel Drawn Between Gandhi, Kavitha

মার্চ ১৬, ২০২৩
While KCR's daughter skipped ED's summons, posters comparing 'freedom of speech' during British Raj and BJP regime sprung up near Telangana Bhavan. (News18)

While KCR’s daughter skipped ED’s summons, posters comparing ‘freedom of speech’ during British Raj and BJP regime sprung up near Telangana Bhavan. (News18)

BRS-BJP Poster War: In the morning, posters with ‘wanted’ written above the picture of BJP national general secretary BL Santosh surfaced at two different places in Hyderabad

The poster war between Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s party and the BJP escalated on Wednesday, on a day when BRS MLC K Kavitha was scheduled to be interrogated by the ED for the second time.

While KCR’s daughter later skipped Enforcement Directorate’s summons, posters comparing ‘freedom of speech’ during the British Raj and Bharatiya Janata Party regime sprung up near Telangana Bhavan.

The poster shows stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose and Chandra Shekhar Azad being gagged by the British Raj in the “past”, and K Kavitha, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin and Nitish Kumar being “silenced in the present”. “Democracy in Crisis, Mahatma Save India,” reads the poster.

Earlier, in the morning, posters with ‘wanted’ written above the picture of BJP national general secretary BL Santosh surfaced at two different places in Hyderabad.

The poster states that Santhosh is ‘talented in MLA poaching’, and those who give his information will get ‘sanction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of Rs 15,00,000’ as a reward.

Four days ago, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had welcomed Union home minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad with a quip. The pictures of iconic ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ girl was morphed into images of couple of BJP leaders who joined the party from other different parties. The posters alleged that leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, Eshwarappa were involved in different scams.

Some more posters were spotted in Hyderabad on the first day when K Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate. Several posters calling PM Modi a “destroyer of democracy” and “grandfather of hypocrisy” had been put up on public walls across the Telangana capital.

Other posters featured leaders who joined BJP from others parties and BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is fighting the “misuse of central agencies”.

On March 8, the BRS came down heavily on the Centre after the ED summoned Kavitha in connection with its ongoing probe in the Delhi excise policy case, saying that the central probe agencies have become an extended arm of the BJP.

Referring to the summons as “politically motivated”, BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy had said that except ED and BJP, nobody really understands the case registered in connection with the new-withdrawn new Delhi excise policy.

Source link

