BTS Agency Postpones Jin’s Listening Party, Astronaut Lyric Video Release In Wake of Seoul Halloween Tragedy

Seoul Halloween Crush: In the wake of a tragic stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon neighbourhood in South Korea that killed at least 150 people and several still missing, BTS’ agency BigHit has announced that they are postponing all the activities scheduled planned for Jin’s recent release Astronaut with Coldplay. The agency took to Twitter and confirmed that the listening party and the release of the lyric video of his recent song have been postponed.

“We would like to inform you that the event and content below have been postponed. 12 PM, October 30 (KST) Stationhead Listening Party, 0 AM, October 31 (KST) ‘The Astronaut’ Lyric Video. The changed schedules will be announced through a separate notice. We ask for your generous understanding. Thank you,” they tweeted.

The agency announced the decision to postpone plans after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday. Besides BigHit’s release plans, shows such as ‘Inkigayo’, ‘Running Man’ and ‘Singfor Gold’ have also announced that they are cancelling their Sunday broadcasts in the wake of the tragedy.

SM Entertainment also announced that they are cancelling their annual Halloween party following the tragic incident in Itaewon. As reported by Soompi, the agency said in a statement, “We are informing you that the live broadcast of the “SMTOWN WONDERLAND 2022” red carpet, which was scheduled to be streamed live for free today for KWANGYA CLUB ACE members on the global platform Beyond LIVE for approximately one hour starting from 6:15 p.m., has been cancelled. Because the SMTOWN WONDERLAND 2022 event itself has been cancelled, there will be no livestream of the red carpet either. We ask for fans’ understanding.”

The Korea Herald reported that as of 10:30 am (KST), at least 151 people died and over 80 people have been injured after a crowd crush took place in Itaewon, Seoul. It is reported that the fire department began receiving reports of patients facing difficulty in breathing at 10:22 pm (KST) on Saturday and issued a first-stage response. However, the response was upgraded to stage three at 11:50 p.m KST. Several videos from the stampede have surfaced online showing rescue operations taking place.

