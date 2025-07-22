BTS Drops OT7 Backstage Video From J-Hope’s Concert; Jungkook, V, Suga Steal The Show | Hollywood News

Last Updated: July 23, 2025, 04:30 IST

BTS releases a heartwarming OT7 video from J-Hope’s concert; Jungkook’s entry and V, Suga’s dancing moments melt ARMYs’ hearts.

BTS reunites backstage during J-Hope’s final HOPE ON THE STREET concert.

BTS is back with an emotional new video that has left ARMYs in tears — of joy. Titled Episode: J-Hope Tour ‘HOPE ON THE STREET’ FINAL, the video captures never-before-seen behind-the-scenes moments from J-Hope’s final two concerts and features all seven members together — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — in 2025. This OT7 reunion has quickly become the internet’s favourite, trending across platforms globally.

The heart-melting episode opens with BTS members showering J-Hope with love and cheering on his solo success. Jungkook’s grand backstage entry instantly went viral, especially when J-Hope adorably broke into a “welcome, welcome” chant. Staff members were also seen celebrating, chanting “Hobi!” as he prepared to perform.

The video includes wholesome glimpses of BTS members enjoying live renditions of hits like Airplane Pt.2, Mic Drop, and Miane Eomma. Among the many moments that sent fans into meltdown were V and Suga’s playful dance moves. Their camaraderie, alongside the group’s laughter and joy, made it a nostalgic throwback to classic BTS energy.

This is one of the first official full-group videos post the military discharge of all members, making it extra special for fans who have long awaited OT7 content. The reunion sparked a wave of emotional reactions, with fans sharing how much they missed seeing BTS together in action.

Just when ARMYs thought things couldn’t get better, HYBE dropped a surprise teaser poster on July 21 with the text: “BTS MOVIE WEEKS – Coming Soon to Cinemas Worldwide.” While no further details have been revealed, speculation is already running wild — from a brand-new documentary to re-releases of past BTS concert films.

Until more details emerge, fans are soaking in every second of the HOPE ON THE STREET FINAL episode.

