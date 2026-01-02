BTS Finally Confirms March 20, 2026 Comeback, Ending Nearly 4-Year Hiatus After Military Service | Korean News

Last Updated: January 03, 2026, 04:04 IST

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS has officially confirmed its long-awaited comeback, putting an end to a nearly four-year group hiatus. The announcement, shared by BigHit Music on social media, revealed that the seven-member group will return on March 20, 2026, sending fans across the world into a frenzy.

“They’re going to light up 2026 like dynamite,” fans declared as BigHit Music posted the confirmation on X, formerly Twitter. “March 20th comeback confirmed,” the company wrote, making the news official after months of speculation and anticipation.

The comeback comes after all seven members—RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook and j-hope—completed South Korea’s mandatory military service, a requirement that had placed group activities on hold since 2022.

Military service complete, BTS reunites

Suga was the final member to wrap up his service, completing his duties in June 2025. The rapper served as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service he reportedly opted for due to a shoulder injury. The remaining six members—RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Jung Kook and j-hope—served in the South Korean army.

BTS strategically staggered their enlistments, allowing individual members to pursue solo music, collaborations and other creative ventures while ensuring the group could reunite as soon as possible. Despite the pause in group activities, BTS remained a dominant force globally, with solo releases from nearly every member topping charts and breaking records.

The March 2026 comeback will mark the group’s full return to the stage as a unit, something fans—known as ARMY—have been eagerly awaiting.

The group had previously hinted at their comeback plans in the summer of 2025, when they teased a world tour and confirmed that a new album would arrive in the spring of 2026. At the time, BTS revealed that work on the album would begin in July 2025.

“Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas,” BTS said in a statement. “We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”

The upcoming release will be BTS’ first new group album since 2022’s anthology Proof. It will also follow their 2021 Japanese compilation BTS, the Best, and their last studio album Be, which was released in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

