BTS’ V Turns 30: Wooga Squad & Bandmates Surprise Kim Taehyung With Homemade Meals | Korean News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 04:30 IST

BTS’ V celebrates 30th birthday with homemade meals from Wooga Squad and playful BTS moments. Fans hope for a world tour after his heartfelt messages.

V enjoys heartwarming birthday surprises from Wooga Squad and playful moments with BTS members.

BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, hit a major milestone on December 30, turning 30. ARMYs worldwide flooded social media with heartfelt wishes, fan art, playlists, livestreams, and listening parties to celebrate the idol’s special day. Meanwhile, V’s own social media was alive with cute moments, including a viral clip of him hiding in a closet while his BTS bandmates sang “Happy Birthday.” Yet, one of the highlights came from his close circle of friends—the beloved Wooga Squad—who prepared home-cooked meals to celebrate him.

If birthday gifts could be edible, V certainly hit the jackpot. His celebrity crew—Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and rapper PEAKBOY—showered him with thoughtful culinary surprises. Social posts showed Seo Joon cooking up delicious japchae, while Peakboy delivered comforting seaweed soup directly to V’s home. Park Hyung Sik even attempted homemade crêpes, failing once but coming back strong with a second attempt just to make V smile. Woo Shik was absent from the celebrations, but fans quickly latched onto these wholesome gestures, turning them into trending topics across social media platforms.

BTS Members Join the Fun

The birthday celebrations didn’t stop with the Wooga Squad. V’s BTS members also made the day special. RM, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin posted heartfelt messages and livestreams, capturing playful moments—including the now-viral closet escape—that had fans laughing across the globe. Suga, however, was unable to join due to not feeling well, prompting an outpouring of support and wishes for a speedy recovery from fans.

Amid all the cake, chaos, and camaraderie, V shared a warm Instagram post thanking his friends and BTS members for the love. He also hinted at celebrating with ARMYs next year, sparking excitement among fans who took it as a hopeful sign for upcoming concerts or a world tour once BTS returns as a full group.

BTS is actively teasing a comeback in 2026, following the completion of all members’ military duties. Fans are already speculating about new music set for release in March and have been streaming old tracks while analysing every birthday post and video snippet for hints. V’s birthday message, fans believe, wasn’t just a sweet gesture—it could also be a strategic nod to future tour plans and group activities next year.

The 30th birthday celebrations for V have shown once again the tight-knit bond between BTS members and the Wooga Squad, as well as the deep connection he shares with ARMY. Fans are already eagerly awaiting the next chapter in V’s career and BTS’ global activities, marking the occasion as both a personal milestone and a hint of exciting things to come.

First Published: December 31, 2025, 04:30 IST

News movies korean BTS’ V Turns 30: Wooga Squad & Bandmates Surprise Kim Taehyung With Homemade Meals