বৃহস্পতিবার , ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৪
BTS’s Jin Makes A Hand-Raising Gesture In Interview, Fans Have Mixed Reactions

নভেম্বর ২১, ২০২৪ ১০:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
BTS’s Jin Makes A Hand-Raising Gesture In Interview, Fans Have Mixed Reactions


When Lee Mujin replied with a “no,” BTS star Jin jokingly raised his hand as though preparing to hit him.

Jin, in his signature style, asked if the host had completed his mandatory service. (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Jin, in his signature style, asked if the host had completed his mandatory service. (Photo Credits: YouTube)

BTS’s Jin, often known for his quick wit and playful demeanour, has found himself at the centre of an online debate following a moment on a variety show that left fans divided. During a recent episode of Lee Mujin Service, Jin joined host Lee Mujin for a lighthearted conversation. The discussion took a turn towards mandatory military service and things got interesting when Jin brought some humor into the mix. “You were at the military recently,” Lee Mujin commented.

Jin, in his signature style, asked if the host had completed his own mandatory service. When Lee Mujin replied with a “no,” Jin jokingly raised his hand as though preparing to hit him. The playful moment sparked laughter between the two as they continued their conversation.

But what might have been a simple joke among friends quickly became a hot topic online. Clips of the exchange began circulating, and fans from different corners of the world voiced their opinions. While many saw Jin’s gesture as harmless and in line with his teasing personality, others questioned whether it was appropriate.

Source link

