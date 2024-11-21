BTS’s Jin Makes A Hand-Raising Gesture In Interview, Fans Have Mixed Reactions

Last Updated: November 21, 2024, 09:49 IST

When Lee Mujin replied with a “no,” BTS star Jin jokingly raised his hand as though preparing to hit him.



Jin, in his signature style, asked if the host had completed his mandatory service. (Photo Credits: YouTube)

BTS’s Jin, often known for his quick wit and playful demeanour, has found himself at the centre of an online debate following a moment on a variety show that left fans divided. During a recent episode of Lee Mujin Service, Jin joined host Lee Mujin for a lighthearted conversation. The discussion took a turn towards mandatory military service and things got interesting when Jin brought some humor into the mix. “You were at the military recently,” Lee Mujin commented.

Jin, in his signature style, asked if the host had completed his own mandatory service. When Lee Mujin replied with a “no,” Jin jokingly raised his hand as though preparing to hit him. The playful moment sparked laughter between the two as they continued their conversation.

But what might have been a simple joke among friends quickly became a hot topic online. Clips of the exchange began circulating, and fans from different corners of the world voiced their opinions. While many saw Jin’s gesture as harmless and in line with his teasing personality, others questioned whether it was appropriate.

“He’s like don’t bring up my trauma if you can’t even relate,” wrote a user. he’s like “dont bring up my trauma if you cant even relate” “He’s really ready to fight anyone who hasn’t been there,” added another one. he’s really ready to fight anyone who hasn’t been there A user commented, “LOL like he gets so triggered pls, he said don’t talk to me unless u have been there I got the honour.” LOLLL like he gets so triggered pls LMGAOOO he said don’t talk to me unless u been there I got HONOT https://t.co/i9SeI9ffdi — One fan wrote, “No I get it because what do YOU know about the worst time of my life.” no i get it because what do YOU know about the worst time of my life don’t pmo Netizens pointed out that this wasn’t the first time Jin had made a similar gesture when discussing military service. Some criticised the act, stating it could be seen as insensitive, even if intended as a joke. Others, particularly international fans, viewed it as a funny and exaggerated moment, typical of Jin’s humour, reported Soompi. As the first BTS member to enlist, Jin began his military service in December 2022. He underwent five weeks of basic training at a boot camp near the North Korean border in Yeoncheon before being assigned to an army unit. Jin’s service concluded on June 12, and the occasion was marked by an emotional fan event where he embraced 1,000 fans. He later took to Weverse to express his gratitude, writing a heartfelt message to thank his supporters and the reporters who covered the event. Post-discharge, Jin wasted no time diving back into music. On November 15, he released his much-anticipated debut solo album, Happy, through BigHit Music. The six-track album has been warmly received by fans, solidifying Jin’s presence in the music scene even after his time in the military. Meanwhile, fellow member J-Hope also completed his service in October 2024, and the remaining members of BTS are set to return in 2025, much to the anticipation of ARMY worldwide.