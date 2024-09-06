Call Me Bae Review: Ananya Panday’s Luxe Life Falls Apart in a Fun But Hollow Drama

Call Me Bae series review: Call Me Bae takes us into the glittering world of Bella AKA Bae – a supremely privileged South Delhi heiress whose life is as packed with luxury brands as a duty-free shop. From Chanel to Louis Vuitton, Bae doesn’t just wear her bags — she talks to them in a way that will make you question whether she needs a therapist or a personal shopper. The series begins with Bae’s enviable life unraveling faster than the threads of her designer couture when she’s caught in a scandal.

What follows is a riches-to-rags story that should have been compelling but instead feels like it’s having a midlife crisis. Bae’s marriage doesn’t last and she is ousted from her family and her husband’s, cut off from her platinum cards, frozen accounts and all the comforts of the one percent. Suddenly, this girl who once matched her handbags with her moods is forced into the real world, where her biggest challenge is no longer deciding between Gucci or Prada, but simply surviving without the cushion of her wealth. As Bae’s life spirals out of control, she finds refuge in a new home with a couple of friends, and this is where Call Me Bae offers a glimmer of hope — thanks to the absolutely delightful Muskaan Jaaferi as Saira and Niharika Lyra Dutt as Tammarrah. Muskaan, in particular, shines with such natural ease that in certain scenes, she practically steals the show from Ananya Panday.

Then, there’s Varun Sood, who is – well, just there. Eye candy, yes. Character growth? Not so much. He’s given so little to do that you almost feel sorry for him. Gurfateh Singh Pirzada playing a journalist and Bae’s brooding love interest, fares no better. His character spends most of the series sulking, contributing more to the show’s moody aesthetic than to any real plot development. You can’t help but think he’s wasted here, a talent reduced to playing a supporting role with no depth.

As for the other characters? They are one-dimensional. We never get beyond their surface-level quirks and the potential for deeper, more engaging storylines is wasted. Even the usually reliable Vir Das can’t save the day. His character starts off as the witty, offbeat charm you would expect, but soon morphs into a caricature that’s more exhausting than entertaining.

Call Me Bae might have aimed to be a sharp commentary on the absurdities of the ultra-rich, but instead, it feels like a missed opportunity — a show that, much like Bae herself, is in desperate need of finding its true identity. The series ambitiously tries to tackle themes of self-discovery, media satire and class privilege but ends up being as confused as Bae in a budget store. By the third or fourth episode, you’re left scratching your head, wondering if the series is about Bae’s path to self-awareness, a larger conspiracy she’s trying to untangle or just a parody of the cluelessly rich. The truth is, it doesn’t fully commit to any of these, leaving us with a thin plot.

Now, to the lead. Ananya Panday certainly looks the part of the clueless, delusional, ultra-rich Bae and to her credit, she gives it an honest try. She stumbles through her character’s lavish mess with a blend of naiveté and entitlement that’s almost charming. There are moments where Ananya really shines — especially in one well-written scene where Bae hits rock bottom in a desperate bid for attention. Ananya’s eyes do most of the talking here and for a brief moment, you see the depth the series could have explored if it had the inclination.

The writing is witty in parts but for the most part, it doesn’t have an impact. In the end, Call Me Bae feels like it’s trying to juggle too many handbags, dropping every single one in the process. With a cast that has potential, the show could have been something special.

One thing Call Me Bae does have going for it is its pace. The series goes forward at such speed that you barely have time to think about its flaws — one minute you’re watching Bae sell her Louis Vuitton online, and the next, she’s discovering the joys of Vada Pav by the beach. Boring? Definitely not. Meaningful? Well, that’s another story.

As Call Me Bae races toward its finale, the last episode actually manages to up the stakes, leaving us with a cliffhanger that sets the stage for a potential season 2. And while the series may have about as much substance, it’s undeniably fun. Sure, you won’t walk away thinking about the deep intricacies of life, but if you’re in the mood for mindless fun and a binge-worthy escape into the ridiculous world of the one percent, this show fits the bill and will be a good watch. But if you’re searching for substance, look elsewhere — because Bae’s bags are packed with everything but.