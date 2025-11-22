শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৩৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
After Deepak Chahar, Salman Khan Slams Kunickaa For Calling Malti ‘Lesbian’ On Bigg Boss 19 | Watch | Television News After Deepak Chahar, Salman Khan Slams Kunickaa For Calling Malti ‘Lesbian’ On Bigg Boss 19 | Watch | Television News Stuart Broad almost in tears as England crumble under Mitchell Starc’s pace in Ashes Test – Watch | Cricket News ভূমিকম্পে ঢাবির শিক্ষার্থী আহতের ঘটনায় সাদা দলের উদ্বেগ Stranger Things 5 To Feature Its Most Brutal Death Yet, Say Duffer Brothers | Hollywood News ‘Captains’ Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal face off in cricket match; celebrations go viral as team bride takes win – watch | Cricket News মাদক মামলায় যাবজ্জীবন দণ্ডপ্রাপ্ত আসামি মালেক গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad Wiz Khalifa Arrives In Mumbai, Welcomes Paps With His Signature Smile | Watch | Hollywood News ঠাকুরগাঁও ১-এর জামায়াত প্রার্থী দেলাওয়ারের মটরসাইকেল শোডাউন ‘Will stand the test of time’: R Ashwin on India A’s dramatic Super Over exit after Jitesh Sharma’s gamble backfires | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Captains’ Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal face off in cricket match; celebrations go viral as team bride takes win – watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
‘Captains’ Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal face off in cricket match; celebrations go viral as team bride takes win – watch | Cricket News


Team bride prevailed in a friendly match against team groom. (Images via X/Screengrabs)

With Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal set to marry on November 23, their celebrations gained another lively chapter as the couple and their close circles squared off in a friendly cricket match. Videos across social media showed the two leading their respective sides—Muchhal heading ‘team groom’ and Mandhana captaining ‘team bride’, joined by India teammates Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh and others. One of the most-circulated clips captured the toss, where Muchhal won the call against Mandhana. His animated celebration quickly turned into a light-hearted moment shared by both captains before the game began. The fixture itself unfolded in a relaxed but competitive spirit, with team bride taking the win, made clear by their lively celebrations in clips across the web.Their celebrations, lifting the stumps in the air, offered a fitting end to the playful contest.Watch Team bride celebrate here After the match, the couple shook hands in the middle and shared a brief hug, adding another emotional moment to what has already been a week filled with personal highlights. This latest event comes after a series of ceremonies leading up to the wedding. The Haldi function earlier this week kicked off the pre-wedding rituals in a bright, festive setting. Mandhana, dressed in yellow, was seen dancing and laughing with teammates as dhol players set the rhythm for the morning. Clips of the ceremony also showed several members of the women’s team including Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur and Radha Yadav joining in on the celebrations. Their presence added to what fans described as a “team bride” atmosphere, with the group sharing the dance floor and enjoying the moment. The celebrations had begun even earlier with a proposal video shared by Muchhal. In the clip, Mandhana was led blindfolded to the DY Patil Stadium, where Muchhal waited with a bouquet and a ring. As she uncovered her eyes, he kneeled and proposed.

Poll

What was the highlight of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s pre-wedding rituals?

The moment was sealed with his caption: “She said yes,” posted by Palash Muchhal. With the wedding now only a day away, more celebrations are expected, though the couple have kept several details private. For now, the cricket match has added yet another memorable moment to a week already filled with colour, music and personal celebrations.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Stuart Broad almost in tears as England crumble under Mitchell Starc’s pace in Ashes Test – Watch | Cricket News

Stuart Broad almost in tears as England crumble under Mitchell Starc’s pace in Ashes Test – Watch | Cricket News

‘Will stand the test of time’: R Ashwin on India A’s dramatic Super Over exit after Jitesh Sharma’s gamble backfires | Cricket News

‘Will stand the test of time’: R Ashwin on India A’s dramatic Super Over exit after Jitesh Sharma’s gamble backfires | Cricket News

BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Devajit Saikia ring the bell, present memorial toss coins to mark Guwahati’s inaugural Test – Watch | Cricket News

BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Devajit Saikia ring the bell, present memorial toss coins to mark Guwahati’s inaugural Test – Watch | Cricket News

জামালপুরে শুরু হলো নাইট ক্রিকেট টুর্নামেন্ট

জামালপুরে শুরু হলো নাইট ক্রিকেট টুর্নামেন্ট

‘I came back to life’: Preeti Panwar’s incredible fight from illness to World Boxing Cup gold | Boxing News

‘I came back to life’: Preeti Panwar’s incredible fight from illness to World Boxing Cup gold | Boxing News

‘That was on me’: Jitesh Sharma explains choice to bench Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Super Over | Cricket News

‘That was on me’: Jitesh Sharma explains choice to bench Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Super Over | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST