‘Captains’ Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal face off in cricket match; celebrations go viral as team bride takes win – watch | Cricket News

Team bride prevailed in a friendly match against team groom. (Images via X/Screengrabs)

With Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal set to marry on November 23, their celebrations gained another lively chapter as the couple and their close circles squared off in a friendly cricket match. Videos across social media showed the two leading their respective sides—Muchhal heading ‘team groom’ and Mandhana captaining ‘team bride’, joined by India teammates Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh and others. One of the most-circulated clips captured the toss, where Muchhal won the call against Mandhana. His animated celebration quickly turned into a light-hearted moment shared by both captains before the game began. The fixture itself unfolded in a relaxed but competitive spirit, with team bride taking the win, made clear by their lively celebrations in clips across the web.Their celebrations, lifting the stumps in the air, offered a fitting end to the playful contest.Watch Team bride celebrate here After the match, the couple shook hands in the middle and shared a brief hug, adding another emotional moment to what has already been a week filled with personal highlights. This latest event comes after a series of ceremonies leading up to the wedding. The Haldi function earlier this week kicked off the pre-wedding rituals in a bright, festive setting. Mandhana, dressed in yellow, was seen dancing and laughing with teammates as dhol players set the rhythm for the morning. Clips of the ceremony also showed several members of the women’s team including Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur and Radha Yadav joining in on the celebrations. Their presence added to what fans described as a “team bride” atmosphere, with the group sharing the dance floor and enjoying the moment. The celebrations had begun even earlier with a proposal video shared by Muchhal. In the clip, Mandhana was led blindfolded to the DY Patil Stadium, where Muchhal waited with a bouquet and a ring. As she uncovered her eyes, he kneeled and proposed.

The moment was sealed with his caption: “She said yes,” posted by Palash Muchhal. With the wedding now only a day away, more celebrations are expected, though the couple have kept several details private. For now, the cricket match has added yet another memorable moment to a week already filled with colour, music and personal celebrations.