Centurion Sanju Samson stars as India beat South Africa by 61 runs on opening T20I

NEW DELHI: India defeated South Africa by 61 runs in the first T20I of the four-match series, thanks to a record-breaking innings by Sanju Samson and a commanding performance from India’s bowlers.

Chasing a target of 203, South Africa could only muster 141 all out in 17.5 overs in Durban as India secured a dominant victory to take a 1-0 lead.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, South Africa faced an onslaught led by Samson, whose explosive knock of 107 off 50 balls featured ten towering sixes and seven fours.

His powerful innings equaled Rohit Sharma’s record for the most sixes in a T20I innings by an Indian player, a milestone Rohit had set against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Samson’s whirlwind century gave India a strong foundation, and despite a few quick wickets, they finished with a competitive 202/8 in their 20 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (7 off 8) tried to give India a quick start but fell early to Gerald Coetzee, while captain Suryakumar Yadav (21 off 17) contributed before departing at 90/2 in the ninth over.

Tilak Varma added a quick 33 off 18 balls, supporting Samson as he continued his aggressive onslaught.

Despite losing wickets toward the end, India crossed the 200-run mark, setting South Africa a challenging target.

South Africa’s response was shaky from the outset. Skipper Aiden Markram fell for eight, edging to Samson off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling in the first over.

The Indian bowlers capitalized on the early breakthrough, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi striking at regular intervals.

Chakaravarthy dismissed key Proteas batters Heinrich Klaasen (25) and David Miller (18), while Bishnoi’s three-wicket haul dismantled the South African lower order.

With the required run rate soaring, South Africa’s middle order struggled to find boundaries.

Gerald Coetzee provided a brief resistance with 23 off 11 balls before falling to an unfortunate run-out at the hands of Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s bowlers executed their plans to perfection, with Bishnoi (3/28) and Chakaravarthy (3/25) leading the charge.

Samson’s record-breaking century and India’s clinical bowling ensured a comfortable win, setting the tone for the remainder of the series.