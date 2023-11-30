বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Certainly cheapens this series’: Michael Hussey on India-Australia T20Is just after World Cup | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৩০, ২০২৩ ৬:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Australian great Michael Hussey expressed his belief that the significance of the five-match T20I series against India was diminished due to its scheduling just after the World Cup. He emphasised that an excess of cricket was causing physical and mental exhaustion among the players.
Remarkably, merely four days subsequent to Australia’s victory in the ODI World Cup against India in Ahmedabad on November 19, the teams commenced the first T20I clash in Visakhapatnam on November 23.
“I certainly feel like this T20 series has been devalued. It doesn’t cheapen the World Cup but it certainly cheapens this series,” Hussey, who has more than 12,000 international runs across the three formats, told Sen Radio on Wednesday.

With six Australian players returning home after the third T20I in Guwahati to prepare for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan, or to take a break, Hussey felt this certainly was not the best side competing against the hosts.
“There would be a number of guys who were at the World Cup (for both nations) would probably be in their T20 teams. They got home to either prepare for a Test series or simply to have a break.
“This is certainly not the best Australian T20 team going up against the best India T20 team,” he averred.
Suryakumar Yadav is the only player in the current team to feature in India’s World Cup squad.
Hussey also expressed his anguish with the amount of cricket being played these days.
“It’s just amazing how much (cricket boards) pack on a calendar to play so much cricket. It is physically and mentally impossible to play all of the tournaments that are going on,” he said.

Following the grand success of the World Cup, Hussey said ODIs should feature more on the international schedule.
“I might be in the minority here but I think (ODI cricket) is a great game. It caters for so many different types of players (and) over the course of the 100 overs, the better team has more of a chance to come out on top.
“The last World Cup was a great advertisement for the game. There was some unbelievable cricket played. There were some stories to come out (of the World Cup) that will live for 100 years,” he added.
(With inputs from PTI)





