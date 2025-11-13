Chadwick Boseman To Receive Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 13, 2025, 18:27 IST

Chadwick Boseman will be honoured in old Hollywood tradition, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actor died five years ago from colon cancer. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It’s almost unbelievable that five years have passed since the world said goodbye to Chadwick Boseman, the magnetic and deeply respected actor who brought to life some of the most powerful characters in modern cinema. Known for his commanding yet graceful screen presence in films like Black Panther and Da 5 Bloods, Boseman died in 2020 at the age of 43 after a quiet, years-long battle with colon cancer.

Since his passing, his spirit and influence have continued to shine brightly — through his unforgettable performances. Now, the late actor’s immense contribution to cinema is being immortalised in Hollywood’s most iconic tradition.

Chadwick Boseman’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Announcement

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has officially announced that Chadwick Boseman will be posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will take place on November 20, a date that will forever mark another milestone in celebrating his legacy.

According to Billboard, Ryan Coogler, who directed Boseman in Black Panther and Viola Davis, his co-star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, are set to deliver speeches in his honour at the ceremony. Simone Ledward-Boseman, the late actor’s wife, will accept the honour on his behalf.

Boseman’s star will be permanently placed at 6904 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles, a fitting location for a man whose work continues to illuminate screens and hearts across the globe.

“An Extraordinary Legacy”: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Reflecting on the honour, Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shared heartfelt words on Boseman’s impact: “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world.”

A Legacy Etched in Cinema and History

Before becoming the globally adored King T’Challa in Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman had already carved a niche for himself by portraying trailblazing figures from Black American history. His breakout role came in 2013, when he portrayed Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in modern Major League Baseball, in the acclaimed biopic 42.

He later stunned audiences as James Brown in Get On Up (2014) and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017), further cementing his reputation as an actor of great depth and purpose.

Posthumous Recognition and Emotional Wins

Boseman’s final performances before his untimely passing earned widespread critical acclaim. His portrayal of the ambitious and conflicted trumpet player Levee Green in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020), an adaptation of August Wilson’s celebrated play, earned him a posthumous Academy Award nomination.

The film’s gripping emotional core was elevated by Boseman’s performance, which went on to earn him Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Each of these awards was accepted by Simone Ledward-Boseman, who has continued to preserve and celebrate his legacy with dignity and grace.

