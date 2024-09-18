বুধবার , ১৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৩রা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Champions League: Harry Kane scores four as Bayern Munich put nine past Zagreb | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৮, ২০২৪ ৭:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Champions League: Harry Kane scores four as Bayern Munich put nine past Zagreb | Football News



NEW DELHI: Harry Kane led Bayern Munich to a 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb at home on Tuesday, scoring four goals, including three penalties, to make history as the first team to score nine goals in a Champions League game.
Kane scored the first goal of the match from the penalty spot after 19 minutes, and he surpassed Wayne Rooney’s record of 30 goals to reach 33 Champions League goals overall in the second half with a hat trick in Munich.
After the break, Zagreb recovered and scored two goals in the space of two minutes to narrow the lead to 3-2 after five minutes of play, but Bayern’s comfortable lead concealed a difficult spell. Manuel Neuer was injured, as per AFP.
On his Champions League debut, former Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise scored twice, while Bayern also had goals from Raphael Guerreiro, Leroy Sane, and Leon Goretzka.

The six-time Champions League champions had won each of their previous 20 competitive opening games, going all the way back to 2002-03.
The result is one goal higher than Bayern’s record-breaking 8-2 victory over Barcelona in the competition’s quarterfinals in 2020.
The German powerhouses gained more than just bragging rights from the huge victory, since goal differential will probably be even more crucial in the new Champions League single league system.
Early on, Bayern dominated play, but their dominance went unrewarded. Goals from Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala were disallowed for little offsides, and Kane was eventually awarded a penalty after VAR flagged a foul on Aleksandar Pavlovic.
Ivan Nevistic was sidelined by the England captain’s successful penalty kick. Then, late in the first half, Bayern took control of the game with two goals in a five-minute span.
On the 33rd minute, Guerreiro scored with a well-executed chested pass from Musiala, and on his Champions League debut, Olise headed in a corner from Joshua Kimmich.
After being pulled at halftime, Neuer, who had gone dangerously close to the halfway line to thwart a Zagreb counterattack in the opening minutes, appeared to unnerve the home team.

The goal in the 48th minute was unexpected as Bruno Petkovic converted a feed from Ronael Pierre-Gabriel.
Two minutes later, Takuya Ogiwara scored on the counter, and the home crowd started to question whether Bayern’s trophy-less season from the previous year was returning.
The next to score, though, was Kane, who scored three goals in 22 minutes in the second half to bring his total with Bayern to 53 goals in 50 games. Goretzka, Sane, and Olise also scored goals to ensure a convincing victory for the home team.
After surpassing Barcelona’s Xavi, Thomas Mueller-a two-time Champions League winner-was substituted in the second half for his 152nd appearance in the competition, making him the club’s most active player.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Champions League: Harry Kane scores four as Bayern Munich put nine past Zagreb | Football News
Champions League: Harry Kane scores four as Bayern Munich put nine past Zagreb | Football News
খেলাধুলা
কুবি প্লাটুন পরিদর্শনে মুগ্ধতা প্রকাশ করলেন রেজিমেন্ট কমান্ডার লেফট্যানেন্ট কর্ণেল প্রিন্স
কুবি প্লাটুন পরিদর্শনে মুগ্ধতা প্রকাশ করলেন রেজিমেন্ট কমান্ডার লেফট্যানেন্ট কর্ণেল প্রিন্স
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Rasika Dugal Shares A Funny Cop Incident From Delhi Crime Shoot At News18 SheShakti 2024 | N18V
Rasika Dugal Shares A Funny Cop Incident From Delhi Crime Shoot At News18 SheShakti 2024 | N18V
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian hockey team after Asian Champions Trophy triumph | Hockey News
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian hockey team after Asian Champions Trophy triumph | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Salman Khan’s Next Is Titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Sunil Pal Takes a Dig at Krushna Abhishek for Leaving TKSS

Salman Khan’s Next Is Titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Sunil Pal Takes a Dig at Krushna Abhishek for Leaving TKSS

 আটোয়ারীতে পানিতে ডুবে ২ শিশুর মৃত্যু

আটোয়ারীতে পানিতে ডুবে ২ শিশুর মৃত্যু

 টাঙ্গাইলে সংকুচিত হয়ে আসছে খেলার মাঠ, শিশু-কিশোররা ঝুঁকছে অনৈতিক কাজে

টাঙ্গাইলে সংকুচিত হয়ে আসছে খেলার মাঠ, শিশু-কিশোররা ঝুঁকছে অনৈতিক কাজে

 Motorola: দাম আর ফিচার জানলে তাক লেগে যাবে, এখনই জানুন মোটোরোলা’র নতুন Motorola edge 30-র বিষয়ে!

Motorola: দাম আর ফিচার জানলে তাক লেগে যাবে, এখনই জানুন মোটোরোলা’র নতুন Motorola edge 30-র বিষয়ে!

 India vs England, 2nd ODI Highlights: Reece Topley gets six as England beat India to level series | Cricket News

India vs England, 2nd ODI Highlights: Reece Topley gets six as England beat India to level series | Cricket News

 পরিছন্নকর্মীদের যৌন নিপীড়ন: চসিকের ওয়ার্ড সচিব বরখাস্ত

পরিছন্নকর্মীদের যৌন নিপীড়ন: চসিকের ওয়ার্ড সচিব বরখাস্ত

 Hair Care: উপায় সাধারণ ! ঘন কালো ঢেউ খেলানো চুল পাবেন সহজেই

Hair Care: উপায় সাধারণ ! ঘন কালো ঢেউ খেলানো চুল পাবেন সহজেই

 চাঁপাইনবাবগঞ্জ জেলা বিএনপির সব কমিটি বিলুপ্ত ঘোষণা

চাঁপাইনবাবগঞ্জ জেলা বিএনপির সব কমিটি বিলুপ্ত ঘোষণা

 T20 World Cup: Pace-heavy South Africa, Australia look for spin effect | Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Pace-heavy South Africa, Australia look for spin effect | Cricket News

 YSRCP MP Seen ‘Policing’ Parliament Intruder Is Ex-Cop KG Madhav

YSRCP MP Seen ‘Policing’ Parliament Intruder Is Ex-Cop KG Madhav