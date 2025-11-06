Champions League: Inter Milan stay perfect, Erling Haaland unstoppable, Barcelona survive Brugge thriller | Football News

Inter Milan’s Carlos Augusto and Erling Haaland (AP)

Inter Milan maintained their perfect Champions League record with a 2-1 victory over Kairat on Wednesday, while Barcelona drew 3-3 at Club Brugge and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland continued his scoring streak in a 4-1 win against Borussia Dortmund. The matches marked the halfway point of the league phase, featuring several key developments across multiple games.Inter Milan joined Bayern Munich and Arsenal as the only teams with four wins from four matches. Lautaro Martínez and Carlos Augusto scored for Inter, while Kairat’s Ofri Arad briefly equalized in the second half.“We knew we had to win the first four games, and did it. We have to think game after game, every match is tough in the Champions League,” said Inter defender Federico Dimarco.Barcelona faced a challenging match at Club Brugge, coming from behind three times to secure a draw. Lamine Yamal scored in the 61st minute and contributed to an own-goal by Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis in the 77th minute.Manchester City dominated their home game with Phil Foden scoring twice and Haaland extending his remarkable scoring run. Haaland achieved his 27th goal in 17 matches for club and country this season.“Every time I come to a press conference, they give him another record,” Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola remarked about Haaland’s achievements.Benfica suffered their fourth consecutive loss, falling 1-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen. Ajax also continued their poor form with a 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray, where Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick including two penalties.Newcastle secured a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao with goals from Dan Burn and Joelinton. Atalanta won 1-0 at Marseille thanks to a late goal by Lazar Samardzic, despite Charles De Ketelaere missing an early penalty.Chelsea drew 2-2 at Qarabag in one of the early games. Pafos achieved their first-ever league-phase win with a 1-0 victory over Villarreal in Cyprus.“We conceded silly goals, and we need to pay extra attention going forward,” Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said after their draw.Foden’s performance for Manchester City strengthened his case for an England recall ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s squad announcement. City now holds three wins and a draw in the league phase.“We are in a good position for the next game against Leverkusen, and if we can make one or two more victories, maybe we are close to finishing in the top eight,” Guardiola stated.Barcelona’s match against Club Brugge saw Carlos Forbs score twice for the hosts. The match included near-misses from Barcelona’s Fermín López, Jules Koundé, and Eric García, who all hit the woodwork.“We can do better things. A 3-3 draw isn’t a good result, but we came from behind,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick commented.In the Chelsea-Qarabag match, Estevao opened the scoring before Qarabag responded with goals from Leandro Andrade and Marko Jankovic. Alejandro Garnacho equalized for Chelsea in the second half.Pafos’s historic victory over Villarreal marked a significant milestone for the club.“This was a historic win for the club and for Pafos. Every year we grow and we are improving and long may that continue. We’ve created something special here but we also need to stay humble,” defender David Goldar said.Villarreal, returning to the Champions League for the first time since their 2022 semifinal appearance, remains winless after four matches, despite recent domestic success in Spain.