Champions Trophy: ‘Jasprit Bumrah’s absence gives Bangladesh a chance to capitalise’ | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes believes the unavailability of Jasprit Bumrah presents an advantage for his country to challenge India’s bowling unit in their Champions Trophy opener on February 20. India remain clear favourites whilst Bangladesh arrive at the tournament following a poor run in ODIs.

“India is a strong side with a great bowling attack and batting lineup. But Bumrah is not in the squad. We all know what he has done in the last two years for Indian cricket. His absence gives Bangladesh a chance to capitalise,” Kayes told PTI Videos.

Poll Does Jasprit Bumrah’s Absence Give Bangladesh an Advantage in the Champions Trophy?

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Without Bumrah, India’s pace attack will be spearheaded by Mohammed Shami, alongside Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

“Shami’s inclusion is big. He may be struggling a bit with fitness right now, but if he finds his rhythm, he will be a big threat for Bangladesh,” Kayes noted.

Bangladesh will compete without senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and struggling batsman Litton Das.

Kayes acknowledged the significant impact of Shakib’s absence.

India begin Champions Trophy prep | Rishabh Pant struck on knee

“I definitely miss Shakib because he is a very good player. His impact on any match is immense. At the moment, Bangladesh is struggling. They are struggling because if Shakib is not playing, Bangladesh might play an additional spinner. That’s the main problem.

“Litton’s form was a big concern for the team. But in the last few BPL matches, he did score some runs. However, Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Tamim have performed better, and I think the team is in good shape in that department,” said Kayes.

Mission Champions Trophy gets underway as Team India lands in Dubai

In Shakib’s absence, Kayes anticipates vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz to fulfil the role of primary all-rounder.

“If you see Mehidy Hasan, when he came to the national team, he was new, but his courage is amazing. His character shows he is a champion player. He doesn’t care about anybody; he always believes, ‘I will do it.’

“Mehidy can bat anywhere. In the 2018 Asia Cup final, he opened the batting against India. Shakib can also bat anywhere. So, if you compare, Mehidy will probably fill the gap.

“But bowling-wise, Bangladesh will miss Shakib because he is a left-handed spinner. The impact he creates with his bowling is invaluable for our team,” he emphasised.