রবিবার , ৯ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৬শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Becomes The First Film to Open Advance Booking on Iconic Burj Khalifa

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৯, ২০২৪ ৫:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 06 09t165605.091 2024 06 e69e5bff4d492209aadbb0f718a4068d


Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan’s highly anticipated Chandu Champion is all set to release on June 14.

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next film Chandu Champion. The biopic drama is releasing on June 14, and ahead of its release, the film’s trailer and the songs has created a subsequent stir among the audience for its arrival. Making it more grander is team’s unique approach of opening the advance bookings on the iconic Burj Khalifa, making it the first film ever to do so.

Chandu Champion promises to bring an extraordinary story to audiences. With the palpable excitement for its release, the makers opened the advance booking windows on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. This move creates a record, marking the first time a film opening its advance booking at Burj Khalifa. Usually the trailers or songs of a film launch on Burj Khalifa, but for the first time, the advance booking announcement has been made on this architectural marvel. Announcing the advance booking on such a grand scale indeed showcases the grandeur of the film, ensuring this film reaches audiences far and wide.

Kartik Aaryan also shared a before and after transformation photos. It has left all his fans stunned and has been going viral. In his long note, Kartik mentioned that nothing is impossible.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !!  From being an ‘insomniac’ to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast’, it’s surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it… nothing is impossible. Pehle mummy kehti thi, ‘beta gym jao’ lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, ‘beta gym se vapas aa jao.”

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Recently the actor opened up about his collaboration with Producer Sajid Nadiadwala who not only happens to be the producer of Chandu Champion but also the last mega hit of the actor, Satya Prem Ki Katha. Praising Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik Aaryan said, “So I’ve had a very good opportunity working with him during Satyaprem Ki Katha and so and I really enjoyed that journey and so now this would be our second collaboration and I hope this also becomes a success story like Satyaprem Ki Katha. He’s been there you know backing this film like his own child and that’s what I really love about him.”

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Patrnga Sea Beach 30 12 2021
বাইকের বিকট শব্দ নিয়ে ঝগড়া-মারামারি, প্রাণ গেল তরুণের
বাংলাদেশ
1717933984 photo
‘It makes India vs Pakistan clash…’: Rishabh Pant on viral ‘Tel lagao dabur ka, wicket lo Babar ka’ chant | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 06 09t165605.091 2024 06 e69e5bff4d492209aadbb0f718a4068d
Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Becomes The First Film to Open Advance Booking on Iconic Burj Khalifa
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm highcourt1
কোটা বাতিলের দাবিতে টানা তৃতীয়দিন আন্দোলনে ঢাবি শিক্ষার্থীরা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
10

দুই উদ্যোক্তার সাড়ে ৫ লাখ শেয়ার বিক্রির ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 block market2 4

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৮৯ কোম্পানির ১৩১ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 received 183721540494783

জলবায়ুর বিরুপ প্রভাবে উপকূলীয় এলাকা সবচেয়ে বেশি ঝূঁকিতে

 wm CEC Zafrullah

জাফরুল্লাহ’র তালিকা থেকেই সিইসি

 wm churikaghat1

‘কিশোর গ্যাং’য়ের বিরোধ, ছুরিকাঘাতে নিহত ১

 hangouts

আগামী মাস থেকে আর পাওয়া যাবে না হ্যাংআউটের সুবিধা, ঘোষণা করল গুগল – News18 Bangla

 wm fomin1

কিয়েভে হামলা ব্যাপক মাত্রায় কমানোর ঘোষণা রাশিয়ার

 evaly sme ecommerce ecommerce barta

ইভ্যালিতে ক্যাশ অন ডেলিভারি এসএমই স্টোর

 wm Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

‘এই সরকার আরও ক্ষমতায় থাকলে দেশের স্বাধীনতা নষ্ট হবে’

 download 1

আইসিবির পর্ষদ সভা ১৭ নভেম্বর