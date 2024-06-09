Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Becomes The First Film to Open Advance Booking on Iconic Burj Khalifa

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next film Chandu Champion. The biopic drama is releasing on June 14, and ahead of its release, the film’s trailer and the songs has created a subsequent stir among the audience for its arrival. Making it more grander is team’s unique approach of opening the advance bookings on the iconic Burj Khalifa, making it the first film ever to do so.

Chandu Champion promises to bring an extraordinary story to audiences. With the palpable excitement for its release, the makers opened the advance booking windows on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. This move creates a record, marking the first time a film opening its advance booking at Burj Khalifa. Usually the trailers or songs of a film launch on Burj Khalifa, but for the first time, the advance booking announcement has been made on this architectural marvel. Announcing the advance booking on such a grand scale indeed showcases the grandeur of the film, ensuring this film reaches audiences far and wide.

Kartik Aaryan also shared a before and after transformation photos. It has left all his fans stunned and has been going viral. In his long note, Kartik mentioned that nothing is impossible.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an ‘insomniac’ to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast’, it’s surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it… nothing is impossible. Pehle mummy kehti thi, ‘beta gym jao’ lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, ‘beta gym se vapas aa jao.”

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Recently the actor opened up about his collaboration with Producer Sajid Nadiadwala who not only happens to be the producer of Chandu Champion but also the last mega hit of the actor, Satya Prem Ki Katha. Praising Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik Aaryan said, “So I’ve had a very good opportunity working with him during Satyaprem Ki Katha and so and I really enjoyed that journey and so now this would be our second collaboration and I hope this also becomes a success story like Satyaprem Ki Katha. He’s been there you know backing this film like his own child and that’s what I really love about him.”