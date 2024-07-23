মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৮ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka against India in T20Is | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৩, ২০২৪ ১১:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka against India in T20Is | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: The island’s cricket body announced on Tuesday that Charith Asalanka has been named Sri Lanka‘s new Twenty20 skipper ahead of a white ball series against visiting India.
Wanindu Hasaranga, who resigned 11 days ago after Sri Lanka’s early elimination from the T20 World Cup in June, was replaced by the 27-year-old middle-order batsman, as per AFP.
Dhananjaya de Silva is still the Test captain, but the board did not indicate if it planned to make changes to the ODI team now captained by Kusal Mendis.
Prior to the first of three Twenty20 matches on Saturday at Pallekele in Kandy, the Indian team landed on Monday. Beginning on August 2, the three-match ODI series will take place in Colombo’s Premadasa Stadium.





Source link

