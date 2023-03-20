সোমবার , ২০ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ৬ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Chennai Super Kings rope in Sisanda Magala as replacement for Kyle Jamieson | Cricket News

1679267670 photo


NEW DELHI: South African pacer Sisanda Magala will join Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.
The 28-year-old Kiwi, who was bought by the franchise for Rs 1 crore was earlier ruled out of the tournament because of an injury.
Even though Magala has played only 4 T20Is for South Africa, the right-arm pacer has rich experience in the shortest format of the game in franchise cricket.
Magala will join the Chennai franchise at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

