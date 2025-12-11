বৃহস্পতিবার, ১১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:১১ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Chinmayi Sripada Files Complaint After Morphed Nude Threats, Says Children Got Death Threats | Regional Cinema News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Chinmayi Sripada filed a complaint after a morphed nude photo was sent to her, saying trolls even issued death threats to her children as abuse escalated.

Chinmayi Sripada reports morphed photo threat, says trolling targeted her kids.

Chinmayi Sripada found herself facing yet another wave of online harassment on Wednesday evening, this time far more disturbing than usual. The singer-dubbing artiste received a morphed nude photograph from an anonymous account — an attack she immediately escalated to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar while publicly speaking about the constant abuse she has been dealing with in recent weeks.

She linked the sudden spike in trolling to comments made by her husband, filmmaker-actor Rahul Ravindran, on the mangalasutra, saying the backlash quickly turned toxic. Sharing the morphed picture online, she wrote, “I got a morphed image from a page today and tagged the cops – whether legal action happen will happen or not is not the issue.”

In her video message, Chinmayi described the scale of harassment her family has faced. “I have been abused, my children have been given death threats, I have filed a police complaint against a few on the Twitter Spaces who said that the kind of women they don’t like shouldn’t ever have children, and if they do, their children must die. There were men applauding and laughing at this.”

She went on to explain how targeted abuse has followed her ever since she spoke up about sexual harassment years ago. “A lot of people have abused me; they have been paid for by political groups. There was a particular Tweet today that shared a morphed photo of me in the nude. I am sharing so women know these kinds of things happen, men do this to push us out of public spaces,” she said.

Calling out the dangers of deepfakes and AI-driven harassment, she made her stance clear and said, “I am not the kind of woman who is shamed by this.” Chinmayi urged women, girls and parents not to hesitate in filing legal complaints if they face similar attacks.

For those unaware, Chinmayi was a major face of India’s MeToo movement. In 2018, she accused lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment and amplified allegations against OS Thyagarajan, Raghu Dixit and Karthik. Shortly after, the Tamil Film Dubbing Union ended her membership, citing non-payment of fees — a matter currently in court.

First Published:

December 11, 2025, 09:03 IST

