Chirag Paswan Breaks Silence On Viral Photo of Him And Kangana Ranaut: ‘I Was Really Looking…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৭, ২০২৪ ৭:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
chirag kangana 2024 07 fd62a096fe5ba7891e5b19961efbce5d


Last Updated:

Chirag Paswan talks about Kangana Ranaut

Chirag Paswan talks about Kangana Ranaut

The duo had met during NDA’s Parliamentary meet in New Delhi and it was like a scene right out of a feel-good movie when bumped into each other

Former Bollywood actor and current Union Minister Chirag Paswan made to headlines when his photo with Kanagan Ranaut went viral. A video captured the two leaders greeting each other warmly with a ‘low five’. Recently, Chirag broke silence on the same and recalled his friendship with the actress.

Talking at the podcast by Smita Prakash, Chirag said, “I was really looking forward to meeting her in Parliament. Because past 2-3 years I was so busy in my life toh connect toot gaya tha.” She then asked him if he gave any tips regarding speech? On this Chirag Paswan replied, “hahaha, no no. She doesn’t need any tip.” Chirag and Kangana starred in the 2014 film Mile Na Mile Hum.

Watch the video here:

Earlier this month, the duo had met during NDA’s Parliamentary meet in New Delhi and it was like a scene right out of a feel-good movie when bumped into each other at the NDA’s Parliamentary meet in New Delhi. Decked in a charming mint blue saree for her big day, Kangana couldn’t contain her excitement as she greeted Chirag. Their handshake turned into a chat, with Kangana holding onto his hand as they shared some laughs. Chirag and Kangana starred in the 2014 film Mile Na Mile Hum. Chirag played a tennis player who falls in love with Kangana’s character.

Earlier, the politician had said he was eager to meet Kangana again. “I am looking forward to meet her. We shared a good relationship, worked in a film. We will be meeting in Parliament. I think she is a strong lady; she voices herself very articulately and I am looking forward listening to her in Parliament,” he had told PTI.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency has now locked its official release date, set for September 6. Initially postponed due to the Lok Sabha elections, the makers have unveiled a new poster alongside this announcement. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared the poster and wrote, “The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024. The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy, #EmergencyOn6Sept in cinemas worldwide.”

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

