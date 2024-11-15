Chitrangda Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia And Sharvari’s Bold Looks Are Too Hot To Handle | Watch

Last Updated: November 15, 2024, 00:17 IST

Chitrangda Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sharvari brought their A-game to the fashion scene on Thursday evening, each turning heads at different Mumbai events. From striking cutouts to edgy silhouettes, their bold choices left fans in awe and flooded social media with appreciation.

At the screening of Freedom at Midnight, a historical drama streaming on Sony LIV, Chitrangda Singh made a grand entrance in a daring black dress. The form-fitting outfit featured a striking cutout design that highlighted her toned figure. Chitrangda kept her makeup smoky and her hair in a voluminous bob, adding a hint of old-Hollywood glam to her look. Having last made a cameo appearance in Khel Khel Mein, Chitrangda’s bold look at the screening proved she can effortlessly pull off any fashion trend.

Joining her at the event was Sharvari, who opted for a chic black co-ord set. Her look included a fitted, sleeveless top with a matching high-waisted skort, accentuated by a stylish belt. She rounded it off with minimal accessories and fresh makeup, keeping the focus on her natural beauty. Sharvari, who has enjoyed a successful year with Munjya and Maharaj, will soon be seen in Alpha, a high-profile YRF spy film alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is already generating buzz as it’s part of the popular YRF spy universe.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out for an art event in Worli in a unique olive-green dress that exuded understated glamour. The asymmetrical design featured a daring side cutout, adding a playful edge to her look while maintaining elegance.

With soft waves framing her face, Tamannaah kept her accessories minimal, letting the statement dress speak for itself. Tamannaah is currently riding high on the success of her dance number Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, which has crossed a whopping Rs 600 crore at the box office.

These stars not only stole the spotlight at their respective events but also set new style benchmarks with their bold, contemporary choices.