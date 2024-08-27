Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore. Deets Inside

Chiyaan Vikram-starrer Thangalaan is creating a ruckus at the box-office, despite tough competitions this Independence Day. Now, going by latest box-office updates on the release, the film is steadily nearing Rs 100 crore at the global level. Thangalaan, a Pa Ranjith directorial, was able to amass Rs 26 crore at the worldwide box-office on its premiere day, a career high for Vikram. As per more reports, the film has collected over Rs 89 crore at the global box-office, within the 11-days of its release. It is important to note that after the first weekend of its release, the film received better collections, as it reached a larger audience. It is close to collecting Rs 100 crore worldwide.

In its second release week, the film is staying afloat at the Tamil Nadu box-office, despite facing competitions from a number of releases. While in the Andhra-Telangana region, the total screen count for the release was increased by 141, the reports indicated. The addition indicates the project’s increasing popularity and positive reception among the audience. The film was earlier expected to release in North India on August 30, according to the makers.

The production’s official Instagram handle shared the announcement with an exclusive image. The caption read, “The Son of Gold Arrives in North India on August 30th. Prepare to experience the epic story of #Thangalaan.” But now, according to the latest update, the film will be released in North India on September 6.

Thangalaan is set in the British Raj period, revolving around a man who goes to battle with a witch. It is inspired from real incidents which occurred in the 18th and the 19th centuries. The film stars Vikram in the titular role. The cast also includes names like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Hari Krishnan and others. It is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja under the banners of Studio Green and Neelam Productions. The music in the film is done by G V Prakash Kumar while the cinematographer is A Kishor Kumar and Selva R K is the editor. Thangalaan is made under a reported budget of Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore.