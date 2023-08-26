শনিবার , ২৬ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১১ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Chris Jordan replaces injured Josh Tongue for New Zealand T20Is | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৬, ২০২৩ ৬:৫১ অপরাহ্ণ
1693054317 photo


NEW DELHI: All-rounder Chris Jordan was on Saturday drafted into the England squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.
Jordan has replaced pacer Josh Tongue, who has been ruled out because of injury.
The 34-year-old Jordan is England’s highest wicket-taker in the shortest format.
The four-match T20I series begins at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, followed by games at Old Trafford, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.
The T20Is will be followed by one-dayers which begin from September 8.

AI cricket 1

(With inputs from AP)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Dengue 19.06.2023
চট্টগ্রামে ডেঙ্গুতে ২ শিশুর মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1693054317 photo
Chris Jordan replaces injured Josh Tongue for New Zealand T20Is | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2023 08 26T181347.970
নির্ধারিত সময়ের আগেই জন্মেছে সন্তান? বিশেষ যত্ন নেওয়া আবশ্যক! বিশেষজ্ঞের টিপস here are some tips about preterm baby care know expert opinion – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
news18 bl zb 255
Ranveer Singh Aka Rocky Randhawa Looks Dashing In All-Black Ensemble
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
karan johar alia ranveer rrkpk

Karan Johar Makes FIRST Appearance After Rocky Aur Rani Release; Poses With Ranveer, Alia

 received 1644273425937683

বঙ্গবন্ধু প্রিমিয়ার ডিভিশন ক্রিকেট লীগে হ্যাট্রিক চ্যাম্পিয়ন প্রভাতী সংঘ রানার আপ রাজশাহী টাউন ক্লাব

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 6 29

করোনায় কমল মৃত্যু

 brac dishari ecommerce ecommerce barta

শিক্ষকদের জন্য ব্র্যাক ব্যাংকের বিশেষ ঋণ সুবিধা ‘দিশারী’

 electric bill how to reduce your home electricity bill 2

হু হু করে কমবে বাড়ির ইলেকট্রিক বিল! এই ৫ সহজ টিপসেই টান পড়বে না পকেটে – News18 Bangla

 robi

রবির পর্ষদ সভা আজ – Corporate Sangbad

 1623139467 photo

All matches of India-Sri Lanka series to be played in Colombo | Cricket News

 varun dhawan and priyanak chopra

The Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan Connect to ‘VicKat’ Union

 wm srilanka

শ্রীলঙ্কায় নতুন মন্ত্রিসভা

 devoleena and husband

Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS As Troll Calls Her Marriage ‘LOVE JIHAD’, Says ‘Mere Pati…’