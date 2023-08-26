Chris Jordan replaces injured Josh Tongue for New Zealand T20Is | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Chris Jordan was on Saturday drafted into the England squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.
Jordan has replaced pacer Josh Tongue, who has been ruled out because of injury.
The 34-year-old Jordan is England’s highest wicket-taker in the shortest format.
The four-match T20I series begins at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, followed by games at Old Trafford, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.
The T20Is will be followed by one-dayers which begin from September 8.
(With inputs from AP)