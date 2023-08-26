Chris Jordan replaces injured Josh Tongue for New Zealand T20Is | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Chris Jordan was on Saturday drafted into the England squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.Jordan has replaced pacer Josh Tongue , who has been ruled out because of injury.The 34-year-old Jordan is England’s highest wicket-taker in the shortest format.The four-match T20I series begins at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, followed by games at Old Trafford, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.The T20Is will be followed by one-dayers which begin from September 8.

(With inputs from AP)