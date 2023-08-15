Chris Woakes bags ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2023 | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: English all-rounder Chris Woakes has concluded a remarkable display in the Ashes series by securing the ICC Men’s Player of the Month accolade for July 2023.

Having been honoured as the Player of the Series during the Ashes, Woakes has clinched the ICC Men’s Player of the Month distinction for July 2023, prevailing over tough contenders including fellow countryman Zak Crawley and Netherlands’ standout performer Bas de Leede .

“It’s very nice to have been voted ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July. Everything we did in the Ashes was a team effort, and no individual awards would be possible without everyone else doing their job but it’s always nice to be recognised, especially when it’s a public vote,” Woakes told ICC.

“It was a great series, and I’m just very happy that it captured the imagination and attention of the public so much. It was great to have so much support and it was a hugely enjoyable series to play in,” he added.

In the initial two Tests of the series, Woakes remained absent from the playing field. As England faced a daunting 0-2 deficit heading into the third Test at Headingley, they needed a swift and significant impact from the incoming players to resuscitate their campaign. Woakes seized this opportunity with distinction.

Upon his return to Test cricket after an absence of over a year, Woakes demonstrated his prowess by securing three wickets in each innings. These dismissals included notable batters like Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja .

Yet, his contribution extended beyond bowling. In a nail-biting chase, Woakes played a pivotal role with an invaluable unbeaten score of 32, which proved instrumental in keeping England’s series hopes alive.

Woakes carried his outstanding performance forward into the fourth Test, where he achieved his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the first innings. Regrettably, the weather ultimately dictated the fate of the match, with the final day succumbing to rain and the Manchester Test culminating in a draw.

Concluding the series on a high note, Woakes garnered the Man of the Match recognition in the final Test at The Oval. Displaying his versatility, the 34-year-old notched a critical 36 runs from just as many balls in the first innings. Moreover, he continued to wreak havoc with the ball, showcasing his prowess as a bowler once again.

(With ANI inputs)