রবিবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৯শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Cleveland Cavaliers: NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers register sixth straight win, beat Chicago Bulls 97-89 | NBA News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৩ ১১:২১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Hosts Cleveland Cavaliers outscored the Chicago Bulls in the fourth and final quarter on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to six games. Whereas the Bulls slumped to their third straight loss as Cavaliers dominated the fourth quarter 28-15.
For the hosts, Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 as they rallied for a 97-89 win against the Bulls.
Chicago committed a season-high 22 turnovers, and despite shooting 48.6 percent overall, went just 5-for-21 from 3-point range.
The Bulls squandered a 13-point, third-quarter lead, losing their grip as the Cavs heated up midway through the second half. Cleveland scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to reclaim the advantage, taking the lead on a Mitchell trey that put the Cavs ahead 76-74 with 9:54 to play.
Chicago didn’t register its first points of the fourth until Coby White tied the game with a layup one minute later, but Cleveland responded with another 7-0 run. The Cavs swept the season series from the Bulls 4-0.
Zach LaVine scored 23 points to lead the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan followed with 16 points, Nikola Vucevic notched a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds and Patrick Williams chipped in 13 points.
Darius Garland had 19 points and seven assists for Cleveland, while Evan Mobley added 14 points. Mitchell and Allen each grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Cavs.
Chicago led 49-40 at halftime, capitalising on the Cavaliers’ second-quarter struggles from the floor.
Cleveland shot 6-for-22 from the field in the quarter, including 1-for-9 from 3-point range. After an Isaac Okoro dunk brought the Cavs to within 39-35 at the 7:20 mark of the second, Cleveland scored just five more points before intermission.
LaVine paced the Bulls with 14 points at the break. Chicago shot 55 percent and had 19 assists on 22 made field goals.
After combining for a series-record 279 points on Jan. 2 — a 145-134 Cleveland victory in overtime — the Bulls and Cavs played a much tighter contest Saturday.
The Cavs played their fifth game in seven days, a stretch that has featured a pair of back-to-backs. Friday’s 118-107 victory in New Orleans concluded after midnight ET.
(With inputs from Reuters)





Source link

